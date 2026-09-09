Drishyam 3 trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat joins Tabu as she seeks revenge on Ajay Devgn. Watch

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: In the 2015 film Drishyam, Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, decided to take it upon himself to save his family after they murdered a teenage boy who was harassing his teenage daughter. Over a decade later, Vijay is still trying to save his family. But now, it looks like he might have run out of ways to distract the cops. The trailer for Drishyam The Conclusion dropped on Wednesday, September 9, and it appears that Vijay and his family are out of ways and will probably not be able to save themselves from the many law enforcement officials who have been poking holes in his story in the previous two installments of the franchise.

The new trailer opens with Tabu’s Meera Deshmukh, who is the mother of the teenager who was killed by Vijay’s family. She has been on his trail for many years now and while she has been confident that Vijay is involved with the murder, she has never been able to prove it. This time, she is joined by Prakash Raj, who plays a lawyer, and Jaideep Ahlawat, who is playing SP Crime Branch, and they are all now trying to trap Vijay and his family so the truth can finally come out.

WATCH | Drishyam The Conclusion trailer

“I don’t want justice anymore. I want revenge,” Meera declares. Prakash Raj’s character admits that Vijay might be uneducated, but he isn’t a fool, so he won’t make the mistake of underestimating him. Ajay Devgn’s Vijay can also sense that his days of freedom might be numbered so he tells his family – wife Nandini (Shriya Saran), older daughter Anju (Ishita Dutta) and younger daughter Anu – that this isn’t a game of wits anymore, but just a game of destiny. Thus, they can’t prepare for what might come their way now.

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The film is being presented as the ‘epic conclusion’ to the decade-long murder mystery, and will release in theatres on October 2. It seems like the date has been chosen with some thought, as this particular date was of prime importance in the first film. Since then, memes about the film have frequently mentioned this date.

Drishyam 3 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak. He also directed the second part of the franchise, after Nishikant Kamat, who directed the first part, passed away in August 2020.

Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3

Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat have joined the franchise with this film. Akshaye Khanna, who was seen in the second installment, exited the film shortly before filming began. In December 2025, shortly after the release of Dhurandhar, where Akshaye played a key role, reports emerged that the actor had exited Drishyam 3. At the time, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak told Bollywood Hungama that “fame has gone to his head.” He said, “He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone to his head. He told us, ‘Dhurandhar is working because of me’. He needs to understand that multiple factors worked in favour of Dhurandhar.”

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He also claimed that Akshaye demanded a wig for Drishyam 3, but the director did not agree to it as the film was a sequel, and set after the events of Drishyam 2. He also alleged that Akshaye revised his fee after the success of Dhurandhar. Akshaye has not made a statement about the incident.