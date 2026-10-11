Drishyam 3 Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s film sees 82.8% jump; earns Rs 446 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 continues to perform strongly at the box office despite competition from new releases. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a significant surge in collections on its second Saturday, earning Rs 26.50 crore net in India, an 82.8 per cent jump from Friday’s Rs 14.50 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion has collected Rs 286.50 crore net and Rs 343.80 crore gross in India in its first nine days at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The film opened with Rs 62 crore on October 2, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3. After earning Rs 21 crore on Monday, its collections declined steadily through the weekdays, dropping to Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 13 crore on Thursday. The film collected Rs 14.50 crore on its second Friday before registering a significant 82.8 per cent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 26.50 crore.