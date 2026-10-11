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Drishyam 3 Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s film sees 82.8% jump; earns Rs 446 cr worldwide
Drishyam The Conclusion collected Rs 26.50 crore net in India on its second Saturday, taking its domestic net total to Rs 286.50 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 446.80 crore.
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 continues to perform strongly at the box office despite competition from new releases. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film witnessed a significant surge in collections on its second Saturday, earning Rs 26.50 crore net in India, an 82.8 per cent jump from Friday’s Rs 14.50 crore.
Drishyam The Conclusion has collected Rs 286.50 crore net and Rs 343.80 crore gross in India in its first nine days at the box office, according to Sacnilk. The film opened with Rs 62 crore on October 2, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3. After earning Rs 21 crore on Monday, its collections declined steadily through the weekdays, dropping to Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday, Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday and Rs 13 crore on Thursday. The film collected Rs 14.50 crore on its second Friday before registering a significant 82.8 per cent jump on Saturday, earning Rs 26.50 crore.
Drishyam 3’s overall occupancy on Saturday stood at 33.46%, with night shows recording the highest occupancy of 46.23%.
Overseas, the thriller earned Rs 8 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 103 crore. With this, Drishyam The Conclusion has amassed Rs 446.80 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Ajay Devgn’s previous highest-grossing releases, Singham Again (Rs 389 crore) and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 367 crore), to emerge as the biggest box office hit of his career.
Drishyam 3 has also surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of both Drishyam and Drishyam 2, becoming the highest-grossing instalment in the Hindi franchise.
Meanwhile, Drishyam The Conclusion currently ranks fourth among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 in India. With an India net collection of Rs 286.50 crore, the Ajay Devgn-starrer trails Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh.
Besides Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 stars Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat.
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