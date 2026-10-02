Drishyam 3 collection day 1 early report: Ajay Devgn delivers his biggest opener ever

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 shatters box office records.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1: Drishyam: The Conclusion, as precicted by trade analysts, has registered a massive opening at the domestic box office, collecting over Rs 55 crore on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 56.04 crore gross in India as of 8 pm on Friday. With this, Drishyam 3 has officially become the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn’s career. The record was previously held by his 2024 release Singham Again, which opened at Rs 45 crore.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat, Drishyam: The Conclusion has opened to positive reviews, with particular praise for the performances. The film had also generated interest before its release following reports that Akshaye Khanna had exited the project over creative differences.

Story continues below this ad Ajay Devgn has had a strong box-office run in recent years, with films such as Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Drishyam 2, RRR, Shaitaan, Raid 2 and Dhamaal 4. ALSO READ – Drishyam 3 movie review: Terrific Ajay Devgn-Tabu give Drishyam the conclusion it deserved

Drishyam: The Conclusion is Devgn’s second release of the year. His earlier release, Dhamaal 4, reportedly emerged as a box-office success, collecting around Rs 222 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 150 crore. Similarly, Raid 2 earned approximately Rs 237 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 120 crore. The latest opening marks a significant jump from the previous films in the Drishyam franchise. The first instalment, released in 2015, opened at Rs 5.85 crore, while Drishyam 2, released in 2022, opened at Rs 18.15 crore. The first two films in the franchise have collectively grossed more than Rs 452 crore worldwide. With Drishyam: The Conclusion already registering a Rs 55-crore-plus opening, the film is now positioned to surpass the combined lifetime collections of its predecessors. If its box-office run continues at this pace, Drishyam 3 could also emerge as Ajay Devgn’s biggest commercial successes. Live Updates

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd