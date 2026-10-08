Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn film becomes 4th highest grosser, earns Rs 366.50 cr

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite a gradual and steady dip in daily earnings, director Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 3 (officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion) is holding firm at the box office, with hopes of registering significantly bigger and better numbers over the weekend, particularly since it has been receiving favourable reviews from all quarters.

On Wednesday, Drishyam 3 recorded an India nett collection of Rs 15.50 crore across 15,972 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 232.50 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 366.50 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, trailing Hanuman Ansh (Rs 425.52 crore), Border 2 (Rs 450.19 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1,813.39 crore).