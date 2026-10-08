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Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn film becomes 4th highest grosser, earns Rs 366.50 cr
Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: The Ajay Devgn-starrer's worldwide gross now stands at Rs 366.50 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Despite a gradual and steady dip in daily earnings, director Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 3 (officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion) is holding firm at the box office, with hopes of registering significantly bigger and better numbers over the weekend, particularly since it has been receiving favourable reviews from all quarters.
On Wednesday, Drishyam 3 recorded an India nett collection of Rs 15.50 crore across 15,972 shows, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 232.50 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 366.50 crore, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, trailing Hanuman Ansh (Rs 425.52 crore), Border 2 (Rs 450.19 crore) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 1,813.39 crore).
Drishyam 3 witnessed a minor dip in collections from the previous day as it earned Rs 19.50 crore on Day 5. The film’s overseas collections on Day 6 were at Rs 6 crore, taking its overall overseas collection to Rs 87.50 crore.
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During the day, Drishyam 3 witnessed an overall occupancy of 18.98 per cent in the Hindi market. While morning shows opened at just 10.31 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded, reaching 16 per cent in the afternoon, 20.92 per cent in the evening, and 28.69 per cent during night screenings.
Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, and Prakash Raj in key roles, the latest crime drama is the third and final instalment in the blockbuster franchise that commenced its journey with late director Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam (2015), a remake of director Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-starrer of the same name. However, unlike previous instalments in the franchise, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 tells a different story from its Malayalam counterpart.
In a recent interview, Ajay Devgn hinted at the possibility of Drishyam 4, even though the third part was promotd as the last part of the Hindi franchise. “At the moment, it is a conclusion,” he said, before adding, “I can’t predict it.” However, when pressed about the possibility of another instalment in the blockbuster franchise, Devgn didn’t deny it outrightly. “The decision was, this is the conclusion. The decision right now is that this is the conclusion… Right now,” he added.
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