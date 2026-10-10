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Drishyam 3 box office Day 8: Ajay Devgn film just Rs 21 cr behind Hanuman Ansh, earns Rs 407 cr
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 8: If Drishyam 3 continues its momentum at the box office, it could soon cross the Rs 500 crore mark.
Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career. The record was previously held by Singham Again, which earned Rs 372 crore worldwide during its theatrical run in 2024.
On its second Friday, the film earned Rs 14.50 crore across 14,583 shows. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 312 crore, while its overseas collection is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark. With Rs 6 crore coming in from overseas markets on Day 8, the film’s total overseas gross has reached Rs 95 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 407 crore.
After earning Rs 13 crore on Day 7, Drishyam 3 witnessed an 11.5% rise in collections on Day 8, with an overall occupancy of 17%. In eight days, the film has recorded more than 10 million footfalls, with over 500K moviegoers watching it on Day 8 alone. It is only Rs 21 crore behind Hanuman Ansh’s worldwide collection. The devotional drama has been in the theatres for over two months and has emerged as one of the biggest success of 2026.
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If Drishyam 3 continues its momentum at the box office, it could soon cross the Rs 500 crore mark, making it Ajay Devgn’s first film to achieve the milestone in a career spanning over three decades.
The final instalment in the Drishyam franchise underwent several changes to its script and cast. One of the most significant developments came after Akshaye Khanna exited the film following the success of Dhurandhar, reportedly owing to creative differences and a disagreement over his fee.
Jaideep Ahlawat was subsequently brought on board, not as a replacement for Akshaye Khanna’s character, but to play an entirely new character who takes the story forward.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 brings back several familiar faces, including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. The film also features Prakash Raj in new addition to the cast.
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