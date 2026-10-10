Drishyam 3 box office Day 8: Ajay Devgn film just Rs 21 cr behind Hanuman Ansh, earns Rs 407 cr

Drishyam 3 box office collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career. The record was previously held by Singham Again, which earned Rs 372 crore worldwide during its theatrical run in 2024.

On its second Friday, the film earned Rs 14.50 crore across 14,583 shows. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film’s India gross collection stands at Rs 312 crore, while its overseas collection is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark. With Rs 6 crore coming in from overseas markets on Day 8, the film’s total overseas gross has reached Rs 95 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 407 crore.