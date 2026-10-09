Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 Updates: Ajay Devgn film inches closer to Rs 400 mark

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn film Drishyam The Conclusion is eyeing the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 7 Live Updates: Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 has maintained a steady run at the domestic box office as it completes its first week in theatres. By the end of its seventh day, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has amassed over Rs 383.60 crore gross worldwide and Rs 245.50 crore net in India.

Drishyam 3 opening week box office collection

On Thursday (day 7) at the domestic box office, Drishyam 3 added another Rs 13 crore from 15,758 screens to its total earnings. This was almost 16.1 decline from its Wednesday (day 6) collection of Rs 15.50 crore. That was further a 25% decrease from its Tuesday (day 5) earning of Rs 19.50 crore.

Story continues below this ad Although Drishyam 3 benefitted from discounted ticket prices on Tuesday, the film had witnessed a sharp drop in collections on Monday. According to Sacnilk, it earned Rs 21 crore on Day 4 from 16,274 shows, a significant decline from its first Sunday collection of Rs 61 crore across 17,323 shows. Prior to that, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 53.50 crore from 16,868 screens on Saturday (day 2), a slight decline from its highest single-day collection so far — Rs 62 crore from 15,759 screens — on its opening day on October 2, which was a holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Drishyam 3 to become Ajay Devgn’s second highest grosser After collecting Rs 245.50 crore net at the domestic box office, Drishyam 3 has surpassed its predecessor, Abhishek Pathak’s Drishyam 2 (2022), to not only become the highest grosser in the Drishyam franchise, but also the second highest grosser in Ajay Devgn’s career as a lead actor. While Drishyam 2 collected Rs 239.67 crore in India, the first instalment of the franchise — Nishikant Kamat’s Drishyam (2015) — earned over Rs 67 crore. In the process, Drishyam 3 has also surpassed the lifetime net domestic box office of previous Devgn hits like Rohit Shetty’s 2017 horror comedy Golmaal Again (Rs 205.69 crore), Indra Kumar’s 2017 adventure comedy Total Dhamaal (Rs 155.67 crore), Vikas Bahl’s 2024 supernatural thriller Shaitaan (Rs 145.64 crore), and Shetty’s 2014 cop drama Singham Returns (Rs 140.60 crore) to become the actor’s second highest grosser yet. Also Read: Ajay Devgn doesn’t rule out Drishyam 4, says Mohanlal film ‘most suited for their audience’ Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing film ever in India remains Om Raut’s 2020 period action drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 279.59 crore net). Technically, Devgn’s highest grosser at the domestic box office is actually SS Rajamouli’s 2022 period action drama RRR (Rs 782.20 crore), but it starred him in only an extended guest appearance. The lead actors were Telugu superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Since there are no new Hindi releases this week, Drishyam 3 will enjoy a competition-free second weekend to optimise its box office run. The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer action comedy Udta Teer moved its release date from October 9, to two weeks later on October 23, after witnessing Drishyam 3’s massive opening. Live Updates Oct 9, 2026 08:23 AM IST Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 7: Ajay Devgn's film earns Rs 13 crore Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 earned Rs 13 crore on Day 7 in the theatres, which was 16.1% less than yesterday's net collection of Rs 15.50 crore. The film had 15,758 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 294.60 crore and total India net collections to Rs 245.50 crore.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd