Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 341 crore worldwide

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn film set to surpass Rs 350 crore mark worldwide.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s latest film Drishyam The Conclusion has been shattering box-office records since its release. Within five days, the suspense thriller has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and Rs 300 crore worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 19 crore net on Tuesday from 16,075 shows, taking its total India net collection to Rs 216.50 crore and domestic gross to Rs 259.80 crore. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 341.30 crore.

On its fifth day, Drishyam 3’s overall theatre occupancy was 23.42%, with morning shows registering 12%, afternoon shows recording 19.54%, evening shows at 24.62%, and night shows at 37.54%.

Story continues below this ad Ajay Devgn’s return as Vijay Salgaonkar for the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise has proved fruitful for the actor. Drishyam 3 has become the fastest Ajay film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in India. In comparison, his previous release, Dhamaal 4, had earned Rs 9.5 crore on its fifth day and had a gross collection of Rs 167.88 crore by then. ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 reminds us that more than family, the franchise is about movies Drishyam 3, which released in theatres on October 2, has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film has continued to hold its ground despite competition from other theatrical releases, including Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh (Rs 326.4 crore net in India) and the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Force of the Forrest (Rs 64.12 crore net). The film also comfortably surpassed the opening-day collections of the previous two instalments. Drishyam (2015) had earned Rs 5.85 crore on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 110 crore worldwide, while Drishyam 2 (2022) opened at Rs 15.38 crore and ended its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of Rs 342 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion is produced by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios, with Abhishek Pathak serving as the director. Besides Ajay Devgn, the film stars Tabu as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar. The cast also includes Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Kamlesh Sawant, Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat. Live Updates Oct 7, 2026 09:00 AM IST Drishyam 3 Day 5 Box Office: Film earns nearly double of Drishyam 2 Drishyam 3 continued its strong box office run on Day 5, collecting Rs 19.00 crore net in India. In comparison, Drishyam 2 earned around Rs 10.50 crore net on its fifth day, taking its five-day total to approximately Rs 86 crore. Drishyam 3 has now reached an impressive Rs 216.50 crore net in India. Oct 7, 2026 08:40 AM IST Drishyam 3 Day 5 occupancy Drishyam 3 witnessed a decline in theatre occupancy on Day 5 compared to Day 4. The overall occupancy dropped from 24.71% to 23.42%. Morning shows fell from 12.92% to 12.00%, afternoon occupancy declined from 20.69% to 19.54%, evening shows dropped from 26.85% to 24.62%, while night occupancy decreased slightly from 38.38% to 37.54%. Oct 7, 2026 08:34 AM IST Drishyam 3 Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer crosses Rs 340 crore worldwide Overseas, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 9.50 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 81.50 crore. With its India gross standing at Rs 259.80 crore, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has now pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 341.30 crore. Oct 7, 2026 08:26 AM IST Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 5: Ajay Devgn film's collection dropped by 9.5% Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed a 9.5% drop in its Day 5 collection, earning a net Rs 19.00 crore compared to Rs 21.00 crore on Day 4. The Ajay Devgn-starrer recorded the collection across 16,075 shows on Tuesday. With this, the film’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 259.80 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 216.50 crore so far.

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