Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 Updates: Ajay Devgn film earns over Rs 303 crore

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 300 crore mark.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4 Live Updates: After a record-breaking opening weekend, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion witnessed a sharp drop at the box office on its first Monday. On Day 4, the film earned Rs 21 crore net from 16,274 shows, marking a 65.6 per cent drop from its Sunday collection of Rs 61 crore. This took the film’s India net collection to Rs 197 crore and domestic gross to Rs 237 crore. Its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 303 crore.

On Day 4, Drishyam The Conclusion recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 24.71 per cent. The film saw its highest occupancy during the night shows at 38.38 per cent, followed by evening shows at 26.85 per cent, afternoon shows at 20.69 per cent and morning shows at 12.92 per cent.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 writer says wrote 100 versions of film: ‘Friends tried to bribe me for ending’ Drishyam 3 has already delivered the biggest opening day and opening weekend of Ajay Devgn’s career, while also emerging as the second-highest opening weekend grosser of 2026, behind only Dhurandhar 2. It has also surpassed the entire lifetime theatrical gross of the Malayalam original. Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and released on May 21, collected Rs 237.70 crore worldwide across its full theatrical run. Drishyam The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, stars Ajay as Vijay Salgaonkar, reprising his role as the cable operator whose elaborate cover-up of a crime forms the backbone of the franchise. Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Ishita Dutta return in their respective roles, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the cast. Live Updates

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