Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 3 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 270 cr worldwide in 3 days; second highest Bollywood opener of 2026

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn film eyes Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: Drishyam The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, continues to hold strong at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film maintained its momentum on Sunday, earning Rs 61 crore net from 17,323 shows. This marks a 14 per cent jump in its India net collection from Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday.

With this, the final instalment of the Drishyam franchise has taken its India net collection to Rs 176.50 crore, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 211.80 crore. The film added another Rs 20 crore from overseas markets on Day 3, bringing its international haul to Rs 61 crore. Combined with its domestic earnings, Drishyam 3 has now grossed Rs 272.80 crore worldwide.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Drishyam 3 movie review: Terrific Ajay Devgn-Tabu give Drishyam the conclusion it deserved On Day 3, Drishyam The Conclusion recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 64.29 per cent, with evening shows registering the highest occupancy at 80.46 per cent, followed by afternoon shows at 72.08 per cent, night shows at 62.23 per cent and morning shows at 42.38 per cent. With an opening weekend collection of Rs 176.50 crore net in India, Drishyam 3 has recorded the second-highest opening weekend for a Hindi film in 2026, behind only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which earned Rs 290.94 crore net. Drishyam The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, also features Shriya Saran, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla, among others, in prominent roles. The film was released on October 2, this year, a date that holds significance in its storyline. Live Updates Oct 5, 2026 09:30 AM IST Drishyam 3: When Jeethu Joseph said Hindi version would be based on his story In June 2025, filmmaker Jeethu Joseph had clarified that the Hindi version of Drishyam 3 would also be based on his story, dismissing reports that it would follow a completely different narrative. He had said, “The script of the third film is nearing completion,” adding that once his script was completed, it would be shared with the Hindi team, who would adapt it to suit the Hindi setting and make necessary cultural changes. Reacting to the old statement, an X page @Apna_Bollywood claimed that the Hindi team had instead developed an original script and linked it to the film's record-breaking performance. "He thought Bollywood was stuck waiting for his copyright, but Ajay Devgan team pulled off the ultimate heist, wrote a. Original script and smashed records," read the post. Oct 5, 2026 09:13 AM IST Drishyam 3 enters the top 2 Bollywood opening weekend grossers of 2026 Drishyam 3 has emerged as the second-highest opening weekend grosser among Bollywood films in 2026. The Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs 176.50 crore net in India in three days, placing it behind Dhurandhar 2, which earned Rs 466 crore in its four-day opening weekend. The top 10 list also includes Border 2 at Rs 129.89 crore, Toxic (Hindi) at Rs 124.50 crore, Mirzapur The Movie at Rs 97.69 crore, Awarapan 2 at Rs 84.31 crore, Dhamaal 4 at Rs 67.21 crore, Welcome To The Jungle at Rs 65.83 crore, Bhooth Bangla at Rs 65.65 crore and Cocktail 2 at Rs 50.10 crore. Oct 5, 2026 08:55 AM IST Drishyam, Drishyam 2 vs Drishyam 3 Drishyam 3 recorded a massive Rs 61 crore net collection on Day 3 (Sunday), comfortably surpassing the previous two films in the franchise. Drishyam (2015) earned Rs 9.75 crore on its third day, while Drishyam 2 (2022) collected Rs 27.17 crore. With Rs 61 crore on Day 3, the latest instalment has earned over 2.2 times the Day 3 collection of Drishyam 2 and more than six times that of the original film. Oct 5, 2026 08:46 AM IST Drishyam 3 footfalls: 69 lakh people watched the film in 1st weekend Drishyam 3 recorded 24.58 lakh footfalls on Day 1, followed by 20.44 lakh on Day 2. The film witnessed a strong recovery on Day 3, registering 24.12 lakh footfalls, an increase of around 18% from Day 2. However, Day 3 footfalls remained slightly below the opening day's figure, with a marginal 2% decline compared to Day 1. Drishyam 3 has recorded a total of approximately 69.14 lakh footfalls, so far. Oct 5, 2026 08:30 AM IST Drishyam 3 overseas box office: Film takes worldwide gross to Rs 272.80 crore Overseas, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 20 crore on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 61 crore so far. With the strong overseas performance added to its India earnings, the Ajay Devgn starrer has now pushed its worldwide gross collection to Rs 272.80 crore. Oct 5, 2026 08:24 AM IST Drishyam 3 sees 14% growth, earns Rs 176 crore in 3 days As per trade site Sacnilk, Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed a strong jump in collections on Day 3, earning Rs 61 crore net across 17,323 shows. The film registered a 14% growth compared to its Day 2 collection of Rs 53.50 crore. With this, the Ajay Devgn starrer has taken its total India gross collection to Rs 211.80 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 176.50 crore so far.

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