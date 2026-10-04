Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn film crosses Rs 177 crore mark

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn's film eyes the Rs 200 crore mark.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 2 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion showed strong momentum on Saturday as it heads into its first weekend at the box office. The film, which opened to Rs 66.75 crore net in India on Friday, ran across 16,868 shows on Day 2 and collected Rs 53.50 crore net. Its total India gross currently stands at Rs 138.60 crore, while its India net collection is Rs 115.50 crore.

On Saturday, the movie also grossed Rs 38.50 crore overseas. This pushed the worldwide gross collection to Rs 177.10 crore.

Story continues below this ad On Saturday, Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 54.54% per cent. Morning shows registered 28.77 per cent occupancy, which rose to 51.46 per cent in the afternoon, 61.31 per cent in the evening and 76.62 per cent at night. Also Read – Drishyam 3 movie review: Terrific Ajay Devgn-Tabu give Drishyam the conclusion it deserved With its opening-day collection, Drishyam The Conclusion recorded the second-highest opening by a Hindi film in 2026, behind Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It also emerged as the biggest opening day of Ajay Devgn’s career, surpassing Singham Again, which opened at around Rs 43.5 crore. The film is now heading towards a strong opening weekend. Trade estimates suggest that Drishyam 3 could reach around Rs 190 crore over its opening weekend, depending on its Saturday and Sunday collections. Drishyam The Conclusion is the third instalment in Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Drishyam franchise, following Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022). The latest film is expected to surpass the collections of both its predecessors. Drishyam earned Rs 5.85 crore on Day 1 and went on to gross around Rs 110 crore worldwide, while Drishyam 2 opened at Rs 15.38 crore and ended its theatrical run with around Rs 342 crore worldwide. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu and Shriya Saran. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj are among the new additions to the cast. The film released in theatres on October 2. Live Updates Oct 4, 2026 08:55 AM IST Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam: Ajay Devgn starrer sees strong growth Drishyam 3 has recorded a massive jump over the 2015 original when comparing their first two days at the box office. Drishyam collected Rs 5.85 crore on its opening day and around Rs 7.80 crore on Day 2. In comparison, Drishyam 3 opened with Rs 62 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2. Oct 4, 2026 08:40 AM IST Drishyam 3 Day 2 Occupancy Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy of 54.54% for its Hindi 2D shows on Day 2. As per Sacnilk, morning shows recorded 28.77% occupancy, which rose to 51.46% in the afternoon. The film saw stronger footfall during the evening with 61.31% occupancy, while night shows registered the highest occupancy of 76.62%. Oct 4, 2026 08:21 AM IST Drishyam 3 worldwide earnings cross Rs 177 crore mark Overseas, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 20 crore on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 38.50 crore. With the India gross standing at Rs 138.60 crore, the film has now recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 177.10 crore. Oct 4, 2026 08:12 AM IST Drishyam 3 sees 13.7% drop on day 2 Drishyam The Conclusion continued its strong run at the box office on Day 2. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore net in India across 16,868 shows. This took its total India gross collection to Rs 138.60 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 115.50 crore. The Day 2 collection marks a 13.7% drop from its opening-day net collection of Rs 62 crore.

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