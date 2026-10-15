Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 witnesses 38 percent drop in box office collections, earns Rs 509 cr

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 13: A day after Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 became Ajay Devgn’s first film to score Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office, it has now recorded the lowest single-day earnings since its release. After 13 days, the threequel has earned Rs 394 crore gross and Rs 328.75 crore net in India, Rs 509 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

On its second Wednesday (day 13), Drishyam 3 collected Rs 5.25 crore from 14,717 shows, more than 38% drop from Rs 8.50 crore earned from 14,846 shows on Tuesday (day 12). Thanks to discounted ticket prices every Tuesday, that was a decent improvement from Monday (day 11) collection of Rs 6 crore from 13,605 shows, which was the film’s lowest-single day earnings till then.

Prior to that, Drishyam 3 maintained its daily earnings in double digits, garnering Rs 22.50 crore, Rs 26.50 crore, and Rs 14.50 crore from its second Sunday (day 10), second Saturday (day 9), and second Friday (day 8) respectively. The opening week collection of the film in India was 245.50 crore.

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So far, Drishyam 3 has collected Rs 83 crore in its second week. With one more day left to go, and given the current trajectory, it’s likely to not even cross Rs 90 crore, thus earning only a little above one-third of what it amassed in its opening week in India. The film will witness some major competition from the Hindi version of Nelson Dilipkumar’s action thriller Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has released today in cinemas.

Although leading multiplex chains like PVR INOX and Cinepolis haven’t released the Hindi version because the makers opted for a shorter, four-week OTT window, a wide release across other multiplex chains and single screens is sure to impact the momentum of Drishyam 3. Additionally, two new Hindi releases hit cinemas this Friday on October 16 – Rajkummar Rao-starrer courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam and Yami Gautam-starrer horror comedy Nayyi Naveli.

Drishyam 3 – records broken so far

Within its two-week run, Drishyam 3 has broken multiple records at the box office, both in India and worldwide. Firstly, it’s become the highest grossing film of Devgn as a lead actor. His first film to cross the coveted Rs 300 crore mark domestically, it long surpassed the lifetime India earnings of his 2020 period action epic, Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 279.59 crore).

Similarly, even worldwide, Drishyam 3 became Devgn’s first film as a lead actor to enter the Rs 500 crore club, long surpassing the lifetime global box office collection of his 2024 cop drama, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again (Rs 372.41 crore). Technically, Devgn’s highest grossing film remains SS Rajamouli’s 2022 Telugu period action epic RRR, in which he had an extended guest appearance. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, amassed Rs 1239 crore worldwide and Rs 782.20 crore in India.

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Drishyam 3 is now on the verge of surpassing Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer period war drama Border 2 (Rs 329.50 crore) to become the third highest grossing Indian film of this year (net domestic), next only to Ranveer Singh-starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (1149.30 crore) and the Neem Karoli Baba biopic, Hanuman Ansh (Rs 338.33 crore).

Also Read — Jailer 2 Movie Review Live Updates: Early reviews call Hrithik Roshan’s cameo ‘awesome’ in Rajinikanth-starrer; film eyes Rs 140 cr opening

Drishyam 3 added another crore internationally on its second Wednesday, thus bumping up its total overseas earnings to Rs 115 crore. With a worldwide box office collection of Rs 509 crore, it’s already the second highest grossing Indian film of this year, next only to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1852.44 crore), having long surpassed both Border 2 and Hanuman Ansh.