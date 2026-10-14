Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Ajay Devgn scores his first Rs 500 cr film worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 12: Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 has hit another milestone at the worldwide box office, emerging as Ajay Devgn’s first film as a lead actor to join the Rs 500 crore club. With a worldwide collection of Rs 501.80 crore, it has become the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. With Rs 387.80 crore gross and Rs 323.50 crore net in India, it has also emerged as one of the year’s biggest domestic hits.

On its second Tuesday (day 12) at the domestic box office, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 8.50 crore from 14,846 screens, a 41.7% increase from its second Monday (day 11) collection of Rs 6 crore from 13,605 screens. The increase may have been driven by the addition of more than 1,000 screens, as well as discounted ticket prices every Tuesday.

Rs 6 crore on Monday was a sharp decline from its second Sunday (day 10) earnings of Rs 22.50 crore from 14,872 screens. Prior to that, the film earned in double digits every day. Sunday’s collection was lower than its second Saturday (day 9) earnings of Rs 26.50 crore from 14,903 screens, which marked a significant improvement over its second Friday (day 8) collection of Rs 14.50 crore from 14,583 screens, as per Sacnilk.

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Over its opening week, Drishyam 3 amassed Rs 245.50 crore. It released on the holiday of Friday, October 2, setting the tone for a massive opening weekend of Rs 176.50 crore. With no new release this past Friday, the threequel continued to enjoy a free playing field, taking its net domestic earnings to Rs 323.50 crore.

It’s now around Rs 6 crore away from surpassing the lifetime domestic box office earnings of Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, to become the third highest grossing Indian film domestically this year. The first two spots are held by Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1376.51 crore), starring Ranveer Singh, and Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional film Hanuman Ansh (Rs 337.03 crore), featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa as revered spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba.

Drishyam 3 is Ajay Devgn’s biggest hit

In the process, Drishyam 3 has also become Ajay Devgn’s highest grossing film as a lead actor — both in India and worldwide. Domestically, it surpassed the lifetime earnings of his 2020 period war drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (279.59 crore). It is also his first film to cross the coveted Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic box office.

After 12 days since release, Drishyam 3 has now become Devgn’s first film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. On Day 12, it added another Rs 2.50 crore internationally, thus bumping up its total overseas earnings to Rs 114 crore. Its worldwide collection of Rs 501.80 crore has also taken it well past Devgn’s previous highest-grossing film globally, Rohit Shetty’s 2024 cop drama Singham Again (Rs 372.50 crore).

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Worldwide, Drishyam 3 is already the second highest grossing Indian film this year, having surpassed the global gross earnings of both Border 2 (Rs 464.50 crore) and Hanuman Ansh (Rs 436.75 crore). It is now behind only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which stands at Rs 1,852.44 crore, more than three times the worldwide collection of the Ajay Devgn-starrer.