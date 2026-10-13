Drishyam 3 box office day 11: Ajay Devgn film drops by 72 percent, earns Rs 490 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 11: Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, continues to benefit from the absence of any new Hindi release this past Friday. That’s why despite a massive fall in earnings, of more than 72%, the threequel continues to hold its ground by securing more than 13,000 shows across India. After 11 days, the film has now amassed Rs 378.24 crore gross and Rs 315.25 crore net at the domestic box office, and Rs 489.74 crore worldwide.

While Drishyam 3 had passed the crucial first Monday test with flying colours, one can’t exactly the same about its second Monday. On day 11 at the domestic box office, its earnings slipped down to single digits for the first time since release. It managed to add only Rs 6.25 crore to its total collection, witnessing almost a three-fourth drop from its second Sunday (day 10) earnings of Rs 22.50 crore from 14,872 shows.

That was a slight decline from its second Saturday (day 9) collection of Rs 26.50 crore from 14,903 screens, more than a 90% jump from its second Friday (day 8) earnings of Rs 14.50 crore from 14,583 screens. Prior to that, Drishyam 3 had already amassed Rs 245.50 crore through its opening week at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

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Drishyam 3’s impressive opening on the October 2 weekend — it amassed Rs 62 crore, its highest single-day earnings yet, on the holiday of Gandhi Jayanti — prompted the makers of Udta Teer to push their release date by two weeks. The action comedy, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, was initially slated to release in cinemas on October 9, but will now hit the cinemas on October 23.

Thus, the free playing field should work in favour of Drishyam 3, which has two more days to optimize its box office run. Starting this Thursday on October 15, it’ll face fresh competition from the dubbed Hindi version of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Tamil action thriller Jailer 2. However, the Rajinikanth-starrer will not enjoy a wide Hindi release, given PVR INOX and Cinepolis won’t release it because of its four-week window for OTT release.

Drishyam 3 will also face fresh competition from homegrown Bollywood releases this Friday on October 16 — Avinash Arun’s courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and Balaji Mohan’s horror comedy Nayyi Naveli, starring Yami Gautam.

Drishyam 3 – All box office records broken

Despite the many hurdles in near future, Drishyam 3 has already managed to break a few records at the box office. It has emerged as the highest grossing film of Ajay Devgn’s career as a lead actor, after surpassing the lifetime domestic earnings of his 2020 period action film, Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 279.59 crore). It’s also become his first-ever film to cross the coveted Rs 300 crore mark in India.

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Drishyam 3 has also long surpassed the domestic box office collection of Gurmeet Singh’s action crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie (Rs 229 crore) to become the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of 2026. Its next target is Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2 (Rs 329 crore), starring Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan.

The top two spots at the domestic box office for this year are held by Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1081 crore), starring Ranveer Singh, and Vishal Chaturvedi’s Neem Karoli Baba biopic Hanuman Ansh (Rs 332 crore), starring Shobhinaw Satyaa. However, worldwide is a different story, as Drishyam 3 is already the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Drishyam 3 added another Rs 2.50 crore internationally on its second Monday, thus bumping up the total overseas earnings to Rs 111.50 crore. Its total worldwide box office collection of Rs 490 crore is next to only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 1813 crore), and far ahead of both Hanuman Ansh (Rs 437 crore) and Border 2 (Rs 450 crore).

Also Read — ‘Truly impressed’: Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 amid Malayalam vs Hindi debate

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Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in the popular franchise adapted from Jeetu Joseph’s Malayalam movies, starring Mohanlal. However, the third part takes a different route than the Malayalam counterpart, which released earlier this year. Also starring Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, and Kamlesh Sawant, the film is produced by Pathak’s Panorama Studios.