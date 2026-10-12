Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn scores maiden Rs 300 cr hit, nears Rs 500 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Abhishek Pathak’s crime thriller Drishyam 3 continues to break records at the box office, both in India and worldwide. Following its second weekend, the threequel has managed to not only advance towards the coveted Rs 500 crore mark globally, but also become the biggest hit of Ajay Devgn’s career as a lead actor by entering the Rs 300 crore club domestically. After 10 days since release, it’s now amassed Rs 370.80 crore gross and Rs 309 crore net in India, and Rs 479.80 crore worldwide.

On its second Sunday (day 10), Drishyam 3 earned Rs 22.50 crore from 14,872 screens, more than 15% decline from its second Saturday (day 9) collection of Rs 26.50 crore from 14,903 screens. However, that was more than a 90% jump from its second Friday (day 8) earnings of Rs 14.50 crore from 14,583 screens. Thus, its second weekend collection added up to Rs 63.50 crore, less than half of its opening weekend earnings.

On its first Sunday (day 3) at the domestic box office, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 22.50 crore from 15,759 screens. This was almost a 20% spike from its first Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 53.50 crore from 16,868 screens. That was more than a 10% decline from its opening day collection on Friday, on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, of Rs 61 crore from 17,323 screens. Thus, over its opening weekend alone, the film amassed Rs 176.50 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

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Drishyam 3 even managed to pass the crucial Monday test, earning Rs 21 crore, despite almost a one-third decline from Sunday, on its first Monday (day 4). It slipped down to below the Rs 20 crore mark for the first time since release, adding Rs 19.50 crore, Rs 15.50 crore, and Rs 13 crore on its first Tuesday (day 5), first Wednesday (day 6), and first Thursday (day 7) respectively, before bouncing back to Rs 20 crore+ during its second weekend.

The opening week collection of Drishyam 3 in India stood at Rs 245.50 crore. After adding the second weekend earnings of Rs 63.50 crore, its total net domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 309 crore. Thus, it’s not only managed to join the coveted Rs 300 crore club, but also become the first film of Ajay Devgn to do so, in the capacity of a lead actor.

Drishyam 3 already became Devgn’s highest grossing film at the domestic box office over its second weekend when it surpassed the lifetime net India earnings of his 2020 period action film, Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Rs 279.59 crore). Even worldwide, Devgn’s new film has surpassed the global gross lifetime earnings of Tanhaji (Rs 361 crore) by amassing Rs 479.80 crore. After adding another Rs 6 crore on its second Sunday, the total overseas earnings now add up to Rs 109 crore.

Technically, Devgn’s highest grossing film ever remains SS Rajamouli’s 2022 Telugu period action film RRR, which featured him in an extended guest appearance. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, amassed Rs 782.20 crore net at the domestic box office and Rs 1230 crore at the worldwide box office during its entire lifetime.

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Drishyam 3 is now 2026’s fourth biggest hit

In the process, Drishyam 3 has also emerged as the fourth highest grossing domestic hit of this year. It’s long surpassed the net India box office earnings of Yash’s Kannada action thriller Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups (Rs 371.40 crore) to secure its spot. It’s now only Rs 20 crore away from challenging Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-starrer period war drama Border 2 (Rs 329.43 crore), which is on the third spot days after Shobhinaw Satyaa’s Neem Karoli Baba biopic Hanuman Ansh (Rs 334.48 crore) surpassed it to secure the second spot.

The highest grossing film of 2026 remains Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, both at the net domestic (Rs 1149.30 crore) and the global gross (Rs 1813.39 crore) box office. Drishyam 3 has emerged as the second highest grossing film globally of this year, after surpassing the worldwide collection of Border 2 (Rs 450.19 crore) and Hanuman Ansh (Rs 435.37 crore).

Drishyam 3 benefitted from the lack of any new Hindi release this past weekend, after the makers of action comedy Udta Teer, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, pushed its release date from this past Friday, October 9, to two weeks later on October 23. However, Ajay Devgn-starrer will face fresh competition this week, with the release of Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action thriller Jailer 2 on Thursday, October 15; and Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Telugu period action film Ranabaali, Rajkummar Rao-starrer Bollywood crime thriller Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, and Yami Gautam-starrer Bollywood horror comedy Nayyi Naveli, this Friday on October 16.

Also Read — Shriya Saran says playing Nandini last time in Drishyam 3 took its toll: ‘A heavy feeling’

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Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in the popular franchise starring Devgn, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Kamlesh Sawant among others. The third part is helmed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also produced the film under his banner Panorama Studios. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, the threequel takes a different path than its source material, Jeetu Joseph’s Malayalam film Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal, which released earlier this year.