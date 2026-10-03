Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Ajay Devgn’s biggest opener ever, earns Rs 95 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Updates: Ajay Devgn film shatters records on Day 1.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar for the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. The concluding chapter, Drishyam The Conclusion, opened to positive reviews on Friday and also surpassed the opening-day collections of its previous instalments.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3, which ran across 15,759 shows on Day 1, collected Rs 66.75 crore net and Rs 80.10 crore gross in India. The film grossed another Rs 15 crore overseas, taking its worldwide opening-day collection to Rs 95.10 crore.

Story continues below this ad With an opening-day collection of Rs 66.75 crore in India, Drishyam The Conclusion has emerged as the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn’s career. The film has comfortably surpassed his previous record-holder, Singham Again, which opened at around Rs 43.5 crore. Singham Returns (Rs 32.1 crore), Golmaal Again (Rs 30.15 crore) and Raid 2 (Rs 19.25 crore) round out the top five biggest openers of the actor’s career. On Friday, the thriller recorded an overall occupancy of 67.08 per cent. Morning shows registered 46.38 per cent occupancy, which rose to 70.15 per cent in the afternoon, 75.31 per cent in the evening and 76.46 per cent at night. Also Read – Drishyam 3 movie review: Terrific Ajay Devgn-Tabu give Drishyam the conclusion it deserved Drishyam 3 is the third instalment in Ajay Devgn’s Hindi Drishyam franchise, following Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022). The latest film has comfortably surpassed the opening-day collections of both its predecessors. While Drishyam earned Rs 5.85 crore on Day 1 and went on to gross Rs 110 crore worldwide, Drishyam 2 opened at Rs 15.38 crore and ended its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of Rs 342 crore. The film’s strong start at the box office has also been accompanied by largely positive reviews. An excerpt from SCREEN’s review of Drishyam 3 read, “Devgn is as solid as ever as the unflappable, cinema-obsessed Salgaonkar who is always two steps ahead of the law, getting his slo-mo stride to the camera. Prakash Raj thunders effectively. And Jaideep Ahlawat’s jaunty tilt – I’m never going to look at a plate of jalebi in the same way – never once lets me miss the smirky Akshaye Khanna, who played the same part in part 2. If only the film didn’t wreathe itself in ear-shattering bgm, I would have liked it even more: why do even the most confidently-told films not trust its telling? The final part gives the sense of an ending, and a beginning.” Live Updates Oct 3, 2026 08:39 AM IST Drishyam 3 earns over 4x of Drishyam 2 The prequel to Drishyam 3, Drishyam 2, released in 2022, and earned Rs 15.38 crore net in India on opening day. In comparison, Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 66.75 crore net on opening day. This means that the new film has earned over four times that of Drishyam 2 on the opening day. Oct 3, 2026 08:30 AM IST Before Drishyam 3, Singham Again was biggest ever opener for Ajay Devgn Before Drishyam 3, Ajay's biggest ever opener was 2024's Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film, which was promoted as the 'Avengers of the Cop Universe', also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, among others. Singham Againe arned Rs 64.50 crore worldwide on opening day. Oct 3, 2026 08:19 AM IST Drishyam 3 creates history at the box office, earns Rs 95 crore As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 95.10 crore worldwide on opening day, making it the biggest ever opener for Ajay Devgn. The film collected Rs 66.75 crore net in India, and the gross collections stood at Rs 80.10 crore. The overseas collection of the film were Rs 15 crore.

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