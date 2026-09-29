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Drishyam 3 advance booking: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 17.35 crore; eyes Rs 40 crore opening
Drishyam The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's crime drama has already earned Rs 17.35 crore ahead of its October 2 release, selling over 4.50 lakh tickets.
Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: With just three days to go until the worldwide release of director Abhishek Pathak’s highly anticipated Drishyam 3 (officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion), advance bookings are progressing at full swing, and the movie is registering impressive ticket sales. Going by the current trends, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is likely to fare significantly better than its predecessor, Drishyam 2 (2022), on its release day.
Drishyam 3 advance booking Day 1
As of 2 pm on Tuesday, September 29, Drishyam 3 has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 8.97 crore on Day 1, selling 2.24 lakh tickets across 7,505 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie has already minted Rs 17.35 crore (Rs 11.12 crore without block seats) in advance bookings across the first three days for which shows have been listed. The crime drama is likely to open at Rs 40 crore in India.
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While Drishyam 3 recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 4.52 crore selling 1.20 lakh tickets across 6,848 shows on Day 2, the figure stood at Rs 3.86 crore on Day 3, with 1.06 lakh tickets sold across 6,720 shows. The movie has thus far minted Rs 2.93 crore from Maharashtra on Day 1, while Delhi has contributed Rs 2.19 crore to the overall haul.
Drishyam 3 vs Drishyam 2 box office collection
It may be recalled that Drishyam 2 had recorded an India nett collection of Rs 15.38 crore on its release day, November 18, 2022, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 18.15 crore. During its opening weekend, the Ajay Devgn-starrer minted Rs 64.14 crore in total.
Interestingly, the Hindi Drishyam 3 is sure to get a bigger opening than its Malayalam counterpart. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and headlined by Mohanlal, the Malayalam Drishyam 3 recorded an India nett collection of Rs 15.85 crore on its release day, May 21, and minted Rs 54.44 crore during its opening weekend.
Currently ranking as the fifth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, Drishyam 3 earned Rs 239.83 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.
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Unlike its Malayalam counterpart, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 will mark the end of the Hindi franchise.
Also starring Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant in key roles, Drishyam: The Conclusion features cinematography by Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, editing by Sandeep Francis, and music by Ravi Basrur, Rochak Kohli, and Karma. It will hit the screens on Friday, October 2.
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