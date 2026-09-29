Drishyam 3 advance booking: Ajay Devgn film earns Rs 17.35 crore; eyes Rs 40 crore opening

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: The Ajay Devgn-starrer has so far sold over 2.2 lakh tickets for Day 1. (Screenshot: YouTube/SonyMusicIndia)

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: With just three days to go until the worldwide release of director Abhishek Pathak’s highly anticipated Drishyam 3 (officially titled Drishyam: The Conclusion), advance bookings are progressing at full swing, and the movie is registering impressive ticket sales. Going by the current trends, the Ajay Devgn-starrer is likely to fare significantly better than its predecessor, Drishyam 2 (2022), on its release day.

Drishyam 3 advance booking Day 1

As of 2 pm on Tuesday, September 29, Drishyam 3 has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 8.97 crore on Day 1, selling 2.24 lakh tickets across 7,505 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie has already minted Rs 17.35 crore (Rs 11.12 crore without block seats) in advance bookings across the first three days for which shows have been listed. The crime drama is likely to open at Rs 40 crore in India.