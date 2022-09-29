scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Drishyam 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar confesses his ‘crime’ on camera. Watch

Drishyam 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn is back with the sequel to the 2015 thriller hit. The movie is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and will release on November 18.

ajay devgnAjay Devgn in a still from Drishyam 2.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has released the first teaser of his highly anticipated thriller Drishyam 2. The film also stars Shriya Saran and Tabu in pivotal roles. The short video offers a glimpse of what one can expect from part two of the franchise. A big chunk of the clip sees the makers recapping for the audience what happened in the first film, including the murder and the efforts taken by Ajay’s character Vijay Salgaonkar to protect his family.

Watch the Drishyam 2 teaser here:

It is in the last 20 seconds of the video that we catch a glimpse of a slightly older and bearded Vijay (played by Ajay) as he proceeds to confess his crime on camera. In the backdrop, one can hear Tabu’s character’s voice as she says that a culprit can only be caught through confession if there is no evidence to find them at fault.

Drishyam, which released in 2015, was a box office success and received some good reviews for the actors’ performances in the film. The narrative focused on a seemingly simple middle-class family of Vijay, who goes to extreme lengths for his family after it is alleged that they have kidnapped and killed a senior police officer’s (Tabu) son.

Also Read |Thank God song ‘Manike’: Ajay Devgn tells Sidharth Malhotra to control his lust for Nora Fatehi; he fails miserably

Like the 2015 film, Drishyam 2 is also a remake of the successful Mohanlal-starrer which released last year. Drishyam 2 is helmed by Abhishek Pathak, and will release on November 18. Besides Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn also has Thank God, Maidaan and Bholaa in the pipeline. He was last seen in Runway 34, which he had also directed.

