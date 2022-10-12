scorecardresearch
Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn shares Tabu’s first look from the film

Actor Tabu played the role of a senior cop in Drishyam, whose son goes missing in the first part of the franchise.

TabuActor Tabu's first look from Drishyam 2 was revealed on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter/ajaydevgn)

Actor Ajay Devgn recently announced the sequel of his popular 2015 film Drishyam. The movie and its sequel Drishyam 2 are the remakes of Malayalam films with the names starring Mohanlal. On Wednesday, Ajay introduced the first look of Tabu’s character, who played the role of Meera M Deshmukh, Goa’s top cop.

Also Read |Drishyam 3 confirmed, fans react: Mohanlal’s ‘classic criminal will be back soon’

In the first part, Tabu’s character Meera arrested Ajay and his family on the suspicion that they were involved in her son’s death. Now, with the poster from the sequel, it seems that the suspense and the thrill will be taken up a notch. Although the movie was not open-ended, the sequel has been awaited by fans in all these years. While the first film was directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020, the sequel is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Ajay took to his social media to release the poster, where Tabu is seen staring right at the camera as she stands in a police station, with two police officers around her. He captioned the post as, “Kaha tha na, woh itni jaldi humara peecha nahi chodne wale…woh fir aayenge.#Drishyam2 Case Reopens On 18th November, 2022.”

Check out Tabu’s look from Drishyam 2 –

 

Ajay had started the promotional activities for Drishyam 2 in an interesting manner. He had first uploaded a picture of few props from the first film.  The post was a picture of the bills from the restaurant, bus and movie theatre, which Ajay’s character uses as his alibi to escape the case.

With Drishyam 2 actors Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor and Tabu will reprise their roles. The film is set to release on November 18.

 

