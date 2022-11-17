Drishyam 2 screening: Kajol-Ajay Devgn twin in black, Shriya Saran kisses husband Andrei, see photos

Drishyam 2 will hit theatres on November 18. Ahead of the release, the makers organised a special screening of the thriller in Mumbai. The celebrities who attended the screening included Vishal Bhardwaj, Sohail Khan, Vidyut Jammwal, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Saurabh Shukla, Vishal Bhardwaj, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Kajol and Ajay Devgn among others.

Drishyam 2 has Devgn reprising the role of Vijay Salgoankar while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. Saran plays Devgn’s wife and Ishita Dutta will be seen in the role of his daughter in the Abhishek Pathak directorial.

For the screening, Ajay Devgn was accompanied by Kajol who was seen wearing a black saree. She was photographed with her husband who too was dressed in an all-black attire. Shriya Saran came with her husband Andrei Koscheev. She wore a red saree to the screening and Andrei looked dapper in his suit. The couple kissed each other on the red carpet. Ishita too came along with her husband Vatsal Seth.

Tabu arrived for the screening of Drishyam 2 wearing a turquoise midi dress with a stylish belt.

Check out pictures from Drishyam 2 screening:

Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Seth. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ishita Dutta and her husband Vatsal Seth. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol twinned in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ajay Devgn and Kajol twinned in black. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tabu struck a pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tabu struck a pose for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shriya Saran came with her husband Andrei Koscheev. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shriya Saran came with her husband Andrei Koscheev. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Harshvardhan Kapoor at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Harshvardhan Kapoor at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev kissed each other. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev kissed each other. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Aanand L Rai attended the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Aanand L Rai attended the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saurabh Shukla at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Saurabh Shukla at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vishal Bhardwaj also watched Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vishal Bhardwaj also watched Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sohail Khan was also spotted at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sohail Khan was also spotted at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidyut Jammwal posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidyut Jammwal posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sharman Joshi at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharman Joshi at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sharad Kelkar at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sharad Kelkar at the screening of Drishyam 2. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Drishyam 2 is expected to take a decent opening at the box office since its trailer was received well and the film is riding on the high franchise value of Drishyam. Drishyam 2, just like its first installment, is the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal.