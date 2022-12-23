Drishyam 2 inches close to Rs 225 crore mark; becomes third highest Bollywood grosser after Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files

Actor Ajay Devgn-led thriller Drishyam 2 is still enjoying a good run in cinema halls, more than a month after its release. Despite the release of movies like Bhediya, An Action Hero and James Cameron’s big-budget spectacle Avatar: The Way of Water, the Drishyam sequel continues to be the choice of moviegoers. And, if this continues, the movie’s box office collection will soon cross the Rs 225 crore mark.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures of Drishyam 2, which is currently in its fifth week. He wrote on Twitter, “#Drishyam2 remains steady, despite #Avatar invading the marketplace… Will breach ₹ 225 cr mark today [sixth Fri]… [Week 5] Fri 1.07 cr, Sat 2.02 cr, Sun 2.56 cr, Mon 88 lacs, Tue 84 lacs, Wed 82 lacs, Thu 79 lacs. Total: ₹ 224.68 cr. #India biz.”

Drishyam 2, a remake of the Malayalam drama of the same name, started its run in theatres with a collection of Rs 15.38 crore. By the end of its first-week, the film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The next 100 crore came in the following two weeks.

With Rs 224.68 crore already in its kitty, the movie has become the third highest grosser of Bollywood this year. Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra (Rs 257.44 crore) and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files (Rs 252.90 crore) top the list. The success of Drishyam 2 has made trade experts realise that the audience is accepting remakes and sequels if they are done well.

Speaking about the success of Drishyam 2, actor Tabu earlier told indianexpress.com, “Drishyam felt like my own home ground! Back then, not many films were made in this space, especially with established names. I didn’t even expect there would be a sequel. But the Hindi adaptation was done so well. I expected it to go big, but this has exceeded my expectations. I think my choices have worked for me.”

Now, with the release of Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama Cirkus, it remains to be seen if Drishyam 2 will still see footfall in cinema halls.