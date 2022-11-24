Akshaye Khanna makes the Drishyam 2 crew crack up in new BTS video, says ‘scene de bhai’ after forgetting lines. Watch

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Drishyam 2 shows the film’s star cast having a fun time on location in Goa. Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the hit 2015 film Drishyam, also starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Both films are based on the Malayalam originals of the same name.

The second Drishyam has proven itself at the box office already, and the new BTS featurettes offers glimpses of what went into making it a commercial hit. We see snippets of the cast filming scenes both indoors and outdoors, and also how they killed time between work. Director Abhishek Pathak is featured prominently in the featurette, as are Ajay and Tabu.

But it’s series newcomer Akshaye Khanna who stands out. The actor has developed a reputation for being a recluse in recent years, and isn’t the chattiest person in the few press interviews that he does. But in one brief moment in the BTS video, he seems to be clearly having a blast on set. “Scene de bhai, yaad nahi hai (Show me the scene, I don’t remember),” he says to a person off-camera, as director Pathak bursts out laughing. “Comedy karta hai (He’s doing comedy),” he says.

Drishyam has succeeded against all odds. The film has made Rs 96 crore at the box office, and will hit the coveted Rs 100 crore mark today, in less than a week of release. The film’s success is all the more special because 2022 has been a notoriously difficult year for Hindi films in particular. Prior to Drishyam 2, the industry delivered only two bonafide hits, The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, while two other films — Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra — also raked in the numbers, but had massive budgets to recoup.

Drishyam 2 is a much-needed win for Ajay, who last starred in the underperformer Runway 34. The film also stars Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Saurabh Shukla and Rajat Kapoor.