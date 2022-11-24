scorecardresearch
Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn-Tabu film continues victory run, will cross Rs 100 crore today

Drishyam 2 box office Day 6: Ajay Devgn and Tabu's film is on a roll, and has made more than Rs 95 crore so far.

Drishyam 2 is expected to cross Rs 100 crore (Photo: Panorama Studios/Instagram)

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is continuing to mint money at the box office. The crime-thriller is said to have earned Rs 9.50 crore on its sixth day of release. Drishyam 2 fell just slightly short of becoming only the third Bollywood film of 2022 to post a double-digit total on day six. The two other films that earned more than Rs 10 crore on Day 6 were Brahmastra (Rs 10.50 cr) and The Kashmir Files (Rs 19.05 crore).

Drishyam 2 had opened to Rs 15 crore on Day 1, and had a stupendous weekend, earning Rs 21 crore and Rs 26 crore on Saturday and Sunday. The film passed the Monday test with Rs 11.75 crore. It earned Rs 10.50 crore on its first Tuesday.

Also Read |Drishyam 2 is the first Bollywood film ‘in years’ to deliver housefull shows at Mumbai’s iconic Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy: Exhibitor Manoj Desai

Drishyam 2 has collected Rs 95.99 crore till now, and will cross the Rs 100 crore mark today. It is expected to cross Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 2’s lifetime collection of  Rs 184 crore. On the other hand, Sooraj Barjatya’s slice-of-life film Uunchai — starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta — is expected to end its run with aroudn Rs 30 crore. Currently, it has earned around Rs 25.52 crore, which is commendable, considering Bollywood’s dry run this year and the film’s limited release.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 features Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgoankar, while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. The thriller chronicles the difficulties faced by Vijay and his family, who are now suspects after the death of the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name, which  had featured Mohanlal. Drishyam 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor. The first film released in 2015, and was directed by Nishikant Kamat, and had made around Rs 91 crore.

