scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn-starrer maintains strong hold, clocks Rs 86 crore

Drishyam 2 has managed to post double-digit totals even on its fifth day, showing minimal drops.

Drishyam 2 will now comfortably cross Rs 100 cr mark in seven days. (Photo: Panorama Studios/Instagram)

Actor Ajay Devgn’s latest feature Drishyam 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The thriller, which opened in cinemas on November 18, is maintaining excellent hold with a minimal drops in collecti0ns.

According to a Box Office India report, Drishyam 2 put up a strong total on day five, collecting Rs 10.50 crore net–just a 10% drop from Monday, when it had earned Rs 11.87 crore. Drishyam 2 has managed to post double-digit totals even on its fifth day, in a year where many big films struggled to get those figures on their opening.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Panorama Studios (@panorama_studios)

Drishyam 2’s five-day collections now stand at Rs 86 crore net, which has ensured that the film will cruise through Rs 100 cr mark in its first week itself. The seven-day collections, likely to be around Rs 103 cr net, will establish Drishyam 2 as one of the most successful Hindi films of the year, with only Brahmastra being better with Rs 142 crore in one week. Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had made almost Rs 91 crore net in one week and went on to do Rs 182 crore net lifetime — a number that Drishyam 2 is likely to surpass in its run.

Also Read |Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak reveals Akshaye Khanna was ‘unsure’ about doing the film: ‘He said it’s Ajay Devgn’s film’

Drishyam 2 will become the fourth Ajay Devgn film to hit Rs 100 cr net in one week, after Golmaal again (Rs 136 cr), Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior (Rs 115 cr) and Singham Returns (Rs 112 cr).

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...Premium
Shahrukh Alam writes: A solution to the problem of judicial pendency, pos...

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features Devgn as Vijay Salgoankar while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. The film follows the struggle of Vijay and his family, who are still under a cloud of suspicion after the death of the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name, which featured Mohanlal. Drishyam 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 08:55:57 am
Next Story

BJP leaders stand against Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, oppose her

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kartik aaryan
Kartik Aaryan seeks Lord Ganesha’s blessings on his birthday, see latest photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X