Drishyam 2 box office collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn-starrer maintains strong hold, clocks Rs 86 crore

Actor Ajay Devgn’s latest feature Drishyam 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The thriller, which opened in cinemas on November 18, is maintaining excellent hold with a minimal drops in collecti0ns.

According to a Box Office India report, Drishyam 2 put up a strong total on day five, collecting Rs 10.50 crore net–just a 10% drop from Monday, when it had earned Rs 11.87 crore. Drishyam 2 has managed to post double-digit totals even on its fifth day, in a year where many big films struggled to get those figures on their opening.

Drishyam 2’s five-day collections now stand at Rs 86 crore net, which has ensured that the film will cruise through Rs 100 cr mark in its first week itself. The seven-day collections, likely to be around Rs 103 cr net, will establish Drishyam 2 as one of the most successful Hindi films of the year, with only Brahmastra being better with Rs 142 crore in one week. Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had made almost Rs 91 crore net in one week and went on to do Rs 182 crore net lifetime — a number that Drishyam 2 is likely to surpass in its run.

Drishyam 2 will become the fourth Ajay Devgn film to hit Rs 100 cr net in one week, after Golmaal again (Rs 136 cr), Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior (Rs 115 cr) and Singham Returns (Rs 112 cr).

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film features Devgn as Vijay Salgoankar while Tabu returns as Meera Deshmukh. The film follows the struggle of Vijay and his family, who are still under a cloud of suspicion after the death of the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name, which featured Mohanlal. Drishyam 2 also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.