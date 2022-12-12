Drishyam 2 box office: Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s film has a victorious fourth weekend, Kajol’s Salaam Venky struggles

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 featuring Tabu brought the much-needed relief for the Bollywood industry. The film, which crossed Rs 200 crore at the ticket windows, had a memorable fourth weekend as the action-thriller earned Rs 12.50 crore, which is second only to KGF 2 in the post-pandemic world. KGF 2 had earned over Rs 13.50 crore during its fourth weekend. Drishyam 2 is the third Hindi film this year to cross Rs 200 crore after Brahmastra and The Kashmir Files.

The total collection of Drishyam 2 now stands at Rs 204 crore and its fourth week collection is expected to be in the top 5 films in 2022. It remains to be seen if the film carries the same momentum after James Cameron’s visual extravaganza Avatar: Way of Water releases on Friday. Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Tabu, reprising their roles from the first part of the thriller. The new addition in the film is actor Akshaye Khanna, who plays a cop. The film is a remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, other new releases including Salaam Venky and Vadh did not offer much competition to Drishyam 2’s craze over the weekend. While Salaam Venky, featuring Kajol, was still the better of the lot, it could only rake in around Rs 85 lakh. The film focuses on a mother who fights through every challenge her terminally ill son faces and helps him live life to the fullest. Directed by Revathy, it also stars Vishal Jethwa.

Vadh and Maarich’s collections were lower than Rs 50 lakh. On the other hand, An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana saw a massive drop in its second week collections and could only earn Rs 1.50 crore net.