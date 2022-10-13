scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna plans his next move in the first look from the thriller

The deatils of Akshaye Khanna's characters, who is a new addition in the Drishyam franchise, are currently under wraps.

Akshaye Khanna from the first look in Drishyam 2. (Photo: PR handout)

A chess board and a player, sometimes make a striking image if the player on the other end is Akshaye Khanna. The first look poster of the actor from the sequel of Ajay Devgn’s popular 2015 film Drishyam was released on Thursday.

The poster of the Abhishek Pathak directorial showcases an intense Akshaye Khanna, planning his next move on the chess table, with the tagline, ‘dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai’ (The enemy often gives you a chance to defeat them). Details about the actor’s character have been kept under wraps.

Akshaye Khanna is the latest entry in the franchise, which features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Tabu, reprising their roles from the first part of the thriller. The film features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgoankar while Tabu return as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

Drishyam 2, just like its first instalment, is the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. The Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, followed the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

Also Read: |Drishyam 2 teaser: Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar confesses his ‘crime’ on camera. Watch

The sequel, which released on Prime Video last year, saw Georgekutty’s transition from being a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer, even as the family continues to deal with their past.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

The Hindi version’s sequel is directed by Abhishek Pathak and presented by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on November 18.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:08:49 pm
Next Story

World’s 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

How Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 80th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement