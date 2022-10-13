Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna plans his next move in the first look from the thriller

A chess board and a player, sometimes make a striking image if the player on the other end is Akshaye Khanna. The first look poster of the actor from the sequel of Ajay Devgn’s popular 2015 film Drishyam was released on Thursday.

The poster of the Abhishek Pathak directorial showcases an intense Akshaye Khanna, planning his next move on the chess table, with the tagline, ‘dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai’ (The enemy often gives you a chance to defeat them). Details about the actor’s character have been kept under wraps.

Dushman ko haraane ka mauka aksar dushman aapko khud deta hai #Drishyam2

Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022. pic.twitter.com/tdqUBrjfx3 — Abhishek Pathak (@AbhishekPathakk) October 13, 2022

Akshaye Khanna is the latest entry in the franchise, which features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Tabu, reprising their roles from the first part of the thriller. The film features Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgoankar while Tabu return as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

Drishyam 2, just like its first instalment, is the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. The Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, followed the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

The sequel, which released on Prime Video last year, saw Georgekutty’s transition from being a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer, even as the family continues to deal with their past.

The Hindi version’s sequel is directed by Abhishek Pathak and presented by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on November 18.