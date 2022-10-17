scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar to confess his crime? Watch trailer

The trailer of Drishyam 2 gives a glimpse of Vijay Salgaonkar trying his best to protect his family, seven years after they got embroiled in a murder case.

drishyam 2Drishyam 2 will hit cinema halls on November 18.

The much-awaited trailer of Drishyam 2 dropped on Monday. The sequel of the 2015 thriller will see Ajay Devgn reprise the role of  Vijay Salgaonkar, who is trying to bury a crime — literally and figuratively, to safeguard his family. However, during the trailer, the narrator mentions how truth is like a seed, that can never be buried away.

The trailer of the sequel opens with Vijay and his family being informed that the seven-year-old case has been reopened. As Akshay Khanna’s character enters the scene as the investigating officer, the cloud of suspicion grows darker over the Salgaonkar family. Tabu, as the bereaved mother also reprises her role, sharing that she had underestimated the ‘4th fail’ last time. She adds in a powerful moment that he too has underestimated a mother, and that will lead to his fall.

The 2.24-minute video also gives enough fodder to crime drama lovers as the two parties try their best to best the other. Just like the first part, Drishyam 2 also plays around with the ‘2nd and 3rd October’ dates, making an instant connection with the audience. Towards the end, we see Vijay confessing. However, the makers haven’t revealed if he will indeed accept his crime.

The cast has been retained with Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta showcasing some powerful performances. Ajay Devgn looks fitter and younger while Akshay Khanna‘s character leaves one intrigued. However, it’s Tabu as the injured lioness, who will make you sit up with her screen presence.

Ajay Devgn had started the promotional activities for Drishyam 2 in an interesting manner. He had first uploaded a picture of few props from the first film.  The post was a picture of the bills from the restaurant, bus and movie theatre, which his character Vijay Salgaonkar uses as his alibi to escape punishment.

Drishyam 2, just like its first instalment, is the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal. The Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, followed the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

The sequel, which released on Prime Video last year, saw Georgekutty’s transition from being a cable TV service provider to an aspiring film producer, even as the family continues to deal with their past.

The Hindi version’s sequel is directed by Abhishek Pathak and presented by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. Drishyam 2 is set to release theatrically on November 18.

