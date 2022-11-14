Ajay Devgn’s thriller Drishyam 2’s advance booking surpasses Thank God and Runway 34; to have a decent opening

Drishyam 2, the much-awaited thriller headlined by Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is off to a good start in terms of advance booking. The makers of the film had opened its advance booking for a day on October 2 and now as it enters its release week, full-fledged advances opened on Saturday evening.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Abhishek Pathak directorial sold 35,332 tickets for the opening weekend at the three national chains–PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis– till Sunday morning.

With four days more to go till the film opens on November 18, the advance has already surpassed that of the last two Ajay Devgn-starrers Runway 34 and Thank God.

Drishyam 2 is expected to take a decent opening at the box office since its trailer was received positively and the film is riding on the high franchise value of the brand Drishyam.

Apart from Devgn, the sequel also stars Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor and Tabu, reprising their roles from the first part of the thriller. Actor Akshaye Khanna, who plays a cop in the film, is a new addition to the cast.

The film features Devgn as Vijay Salgoankar while Tabu return as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. Drishyam 2, just like its first installment, is the remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film of the same name starring Mohanlal.

The Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, followed the struggle of Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.