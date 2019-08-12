Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja is every man’s dream in this laugh riot

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to showcase his feminine side (kind of) in upcoming film Dream Girl. The makers of the rom-com released its funny trailer today.

To say that Khurrana is both the hero and heroine of the film won’t be wrong. While on one side, he plays the guy next door trying to romance Nushrat Bharucha, on the other hand, he happily plays female characters like Sita, Radha and Draupadi in local plays to earn a living. But the humour of the film goes a notch higher when Khurrana ends up at a call centre. However, the catch here is he speaks with his clients using a feminine voice.

Things turn tricky when all the male clients Ayushmann Khurrana speaks with, fall in love with his Pooja, including probably his father!

Watch | Dream Girl Trailer

How Ayushmann balances his real persona with the occupied one, yet managing to give us a laugh riot is what Dream Girl seems to be about. The film also hints at touching upon issues like Me Too and women equality as a social message.

Dream Girl also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh and Nidhi Bisht. It also has Khurrana reuniting with his Vicky Donor co-star Annu Kapoor after seven years.

Ayushmann Khurrana is experiencing the best phase of his career. He recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor. His films Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho also won several awards at National Film Award 2019. He was last seen in the critically acclaimed Article 15.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is slated to release on September 13.