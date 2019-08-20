Dream Girl song Dil Ka Telephone: Ayushmann Khurrana entices as Pooja

The second song from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Dream Girl is out. Titled “Dil Ka Telephone”, the video of the song has Khurrana singing over the phone as Pooja.

“Dil Ka Telephone” has been composed by Meet Bros, who have also performed it along with Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz. Its lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. As far as the song is concerned, this one does not create a lasting impression.

Khurrana has also been given a cute hook step for the song which looks quite adorable.

From what we had seen in the trailer, Khurrana’s character plays female roles on stage. He then starts working at an agency where he talks to his callers as a woman.

The film’s first track “Radhe Radhe” was a big stage number and this one is smaller in scale. In the video, we see characters of Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Nidhi Bisht among others, as they are enticed by Pooja’s melodious voice, being unaware that Pooja is actually a man.

Alongside Khurrana, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha and Annu Kapoor in key roles.

Written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl releases on September 13.