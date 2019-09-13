Dream Girl movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Ayushamann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl has hit the screens. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

The film’s trailer suggests that this is a comedy where Lokesh (Khurrana), who dresses up as a woman for stage plays, gets a job because of his female voice which leads to a comedy of errors. The film’s music videos have garnered a lot of attention and with a star like Ayushmann in the lead role, it will certainly draw in viewers during the weekend.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com that the film could earn Rs 8-10 crore on its first day. He said, “I am expecting a fantastic start for the film despite it being a non-holiday release. It is expected to earn Rs 8-10 crore on day one which is a very good number.”

Johar added, “The trailer of Dream Girl has generated a lot of curiosity and the audience is excited about the film. Its songs also have a massy and desi feel to them and are definitely being appreciated. Ayushmann is at an all-time high in terms of his choice of films. Even this one has a lot of quirks.”