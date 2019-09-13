Toggle Menu
Dream Girl movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Dream Girl, starring Ayushamann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

Dream Girl movie review: The Ayushamann Khurrana film is a long-drawn comedy of errors.

Ayushamann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer Dream Girl has hit the screens. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.

The film’s trailer suggests that this is a comedy where Lokesh (Khurrana), who dresses up as a woman for stage plays, gets a job because of his female voice which leads to a comedy of errors. The film’s music videos have garnered a lot of attention and with a star like Ayushmann in the lead role, it will certainly draw in viewers during the weekend.

Trade analyst Girish Johar earlier told indianexpress.com that the film could earn Rs 8-10 crore on its first day. He said, “I am expecting a fantastic start for the film despite it being a non-holiday release. It is expected to earn Rs 8-10 crore on day one which is a very good number.”

Johar added, “The trailer of Dream Girl has generated a lot of curiosity and the audience is excited about the film. Its songs also have a massy and desi feel to them and are definitely being appreciated. Ayushmann is at an all-time high in terms of his choice of films. Even this one has a lot of quirks.”

Ayushamann Khurrana said in a statement, "Dream Girl is my most commercial, masala film to date. I have always experimented with genres, roles and scripts. I wanted to do something a little bit out there this time and have a lot of fun with it. It’s a quintessential, hilarious Bollywood comedy that we have all seen and grown up on. It also has a solid script. That’s a prerequisite for any film that I decide to back. It has to be out of the ordinary. The freshness and innovativeness of the concept excited me to do this film."

He added, "I am all for great commercial cinema that allows me to reach out to a much wider audience base and engage with them. I realised that by doing such masala movies, I am actually widening the reach for my other films that I often do to spark a social conversation."

