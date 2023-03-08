Dream Girl 2 new teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pooja rebukes Ranbir Kapoor for marrying ‘Aaila’, calls him ‘jhoothi, makkaar’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl is back. The actor recently shared a new teaser for the sequel to the popular 2019 film, where he pretends to be the alluring Pooja with a sweet voice on the phone. We get to see a glimpse of a heavily-decked up Ayushmann, dressed in a backless blouse and colourful lehenga. He answers the phone, and appears to be having a rather flirtatious banter with none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

Ayushmann picks up the phone and says, “Hello main Pooja bol rahi hu. Aap kaun (Hello I am Pooja, who is this)?” The person responds, “Tumne meri awaaz nahi pehchaani (you did not recognise my voice)?” After realising that it is Ranbir on the other side, he calls him ‘jhooti and makkaar’ for promising to marry him and then committing to ‘Aaila’ instead. At this point, what is supposed to be Alia Bhatt’s voice cuts in saying, “Kaun hai RK? Kisse baat kar rahe ho tum (Who is it RK? Who are you talking to)?” Ranbir answers, “Bhatinde waali bua.”

Ayushmann then refers to Ranbir’s upcoming film and says, “Jhoote, makkaar mil kab rahe ho (Liar, fraud, when are you meeting me).” Ranbir answers that he is coming on Holi to put colours on Pooja. Ranbir’s film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar released today on the occasion of Holi. Ayushmann says, “Aur main 7 July ko aarahi hu. Apna rang dikhane (And I am coming on July 7 to show my colours).” In the previous promo, Ayushmann’s Pooja was talking to an actor sounding like Shah Rukh Khan, which was ahead of Pathaan’s release.

Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manjot Singh and Vijay Raaz among others.