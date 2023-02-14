scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Dream Girl 2 teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana flirts with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, reveals release date. Watch here

Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, will release in theatres on July 7. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday, among others.

Dream Girl 2Dream Girl 2 will release in theatres on July 7. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/ Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming comedy film Dream Girl 2 with a funny teaser in which his character Pooja is flirting with none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

In the teaser, Pooja is seen in a backless choli and ghagra, as Pathaan calls her to wish her a Happy Valentine’s Day. Pooja and Pathaan then discuss Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan. Pathaan says, “Meri Jawan aa aa rahi hai (my film Jawan is releasing soon),” and asks Pooja when her film is coming. She reveals the release date of Dream Girl 2, which is July 7.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

This is not the first time Ayushmann has paid homage to Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent tweet, the actor declared that he is a proud “SRKian.” While promoting his last release, An Action Hero, Ayushmann had made a pilgrimage to SRK’s Mumbai home Mannat. In Dream Girl 2 Ayushmann will appear in a dual role. The film is a sequel to his blockbuster 2019 film, in which he played a young man who provides a hotline service to lonely men, using a feminine voice.

Also read |Ayushmann Khurrana’s 10-year Bollywood career was decided by the 6 film offers he refused

His co-star Ananya Panday shared the teaser and wrote in her post, “I thought sign karne par film mein ek heroine thi, yeh @pooja___dreamGirl ko sab kyun call kar rahe hain guys?.”

Ayushmann has been going through a rough patch at the box office, as his recent films — Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek, Doctor G and An Action Hero — all underperformed commercially. When asked if this low phase has shaken his confidence in any way, Ayushmann had said in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, “I think I’m unshakeable. If I stop taking risks, I will be conventional. I have always been unconventional, and I make those choices. I will be taking them in the future as well, regardless of success or failure. I just keep pushing the boundaries, and that’s the beauty of the budgeting of the films, too. My films are mostly low-to-mid-budget, so no one loses money and I can afford to take risks.”

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manjot Singh.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 11:05 IST
