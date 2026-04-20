‘Drank more than I should have’: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas recalls alcoholism battle

Singer Jasmine Sandlas has been enjoying the success of her songs in the latest blockbuster Dhurandhar The Revenge. She has sung multiple tracks in the hit music album, composed by Shashwat Sachdev. In a recent interview, Jasmine opened up about her past resentments. She also revealed battling alcoholism at one point .

During a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, she accepted that she went through a lot during her childhood, and even though she became popular as a singer at that time, some of the problems persisted. “I struggled a lot. I think growing up, I have gone through certain phases in my life, figuring out things for myself in a journey. That was not comfortable. Life happens. It is a lot for the parents, but also for the children,” Jasmine shared.