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‘Drank more than I should have’: Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas recalls alcoholism battle
Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas recently recalled her past regrets, including the battle with alcoholism.
Singer Jasmine Sandlas has been enjoying the success of her songs in the latest blockbuster Dhurandhar The Revenge. She has sung multiple tracks in the hit music album, composed by Shashwat Sachdev. In a recent interview, Jasmine opened up about her past resentments. She also revealed battling alcoholism at one point .
During a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, she accepted that she went through a lot during her childhood, and even though she became popular as a singer at that time, some of the problems persisted. “I struggled a lot. I think growing up, I have gone through certain phases in my life, figuring out things for myself in a journey. That was not comfortable. Life happens. It is a lot for the parents, but also for the children,” Jasmine shared.
The singer further added, “We need guidance and nourishment… Why are parents so tough on their children? When life really hits you, you do look for support. I do regret some things I did in those 2-3 years when I was drinking. A lot of things piled up – I was famous on one side, I was feeling certain things, my family dynamics broke apart, my father was no more, and I was successful. I drank more than I should have, and I regret it, but it was important for me at that time.”
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Jasmine further shared experiencing some heartbreaks from her parents during childhood. “They broke my heart unknowingly many times, so there is resentment. I love them, but when a child’s heart breaks, it remains broken. When you don’t have a safe space to run to, you look for a home in everything like crazy. I did that all my life, just yearning and finding home,” she said.
About Jasmine Sandlas
Jasmine Sandlas was born in Jalandhar and brought up in California. She started her singing career with the song Muskan (2008). The singer gained a lot of popularity in 2014 by singing and writing Yaar Na Miley for Salman Khan’s Kick, with Yo Yo Honey Singh. In Dhurandhar 2, she gave her vocals in the famous song Jaiye Sajana.
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