‘Can’t enjoy success’: Dr Nene reveals reason Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli moved to London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have made London their home, choosing a quieter life away from the intense public attention they experienced in India. In 2025, Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Shriram Nene, recalled a conversation with Anushka about why the couple wanted to raise their children away from the constant spotlight.

During a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Dr Shriram Nene spoke about his respect for Virat Kohli and recalled meeting the cricketer and Anushka Sharma.

Shriram said, “I have a lot of respect (for him). We’ve met him multiple times; he’s just a decent human being.” He then recalled a conversation with Anushka: “We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they can’t enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated.”

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Dr Shriram Nene explained that the constant attention surrounding a celebrity couple can make everyday moments difficult.

“I get along with everyone; I’m bindaas. But even then, it becomes challenging. There’s always a selfie moment. Not in a bad way, but there comes a time when it becomes intrusive, when you’re at dinner or lunch, and you have to be polite about it. For my wife, it becomes an issue. But (Anushka and Virat) are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shifted their base to London with their children, Vamika and Akaay. The couple have been photographed several times in the city with their children.

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Dr Shriram Nene had spoken about anonymity in India

In an earlier interview, Dr Shriram Nene spoke about his own experience of moving from the US to India.

During the conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Shriram was asked whether he was happier in India than in America. He replied, “I can’t say happier. It is different. There you got anonymity and independence and a lot of it was self-driven. In India, I have a culture and we have a lot of ties, so it is different.”

Discussing the impact of being married to one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars, he said, “Well, that was the case in America also. Also, I don’t know her like that. She is my wife and partner.”

Shriram went on to describe his marriage to Madhuri Dixit as something that neither of them had expected.

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“We look after each other. I never knew her past history and she didn’t know mine. We came from different worlds, but at the same time, we came from the same region, Maharashtra, with the same background. Neither of us thought it would happen. It was kismat, and it has been the most amazing thing in my life.”

Shriram also said anonymity had been one of the biggest things he missed after returning to India.

“The main challenge was anonymity. To be able to behave like normal people, and the lucky thing is we both enjoy that, less so in India to a great degree, but we are very grateful for everything and the people. She is so down-to-earth and the way she treats her fans and other people. Same with me. We just try to be good people.”

Madhuri Dixit married Dr Shriram Nene in 1999. The couple moved to Denver, USA, where they lived for several years before returning to India in 2011. They have two sons, Arin and Raayan.

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Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s family life in London

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in December 2017. They welcomed daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2024. They have since shifted to London with their children.

Anushka, meanwhile, has stayed away from films since Zero, which released in 2018. She completed work on Chakda Xpress, but the film has not been released. She also stepped away from her production company, Clean Slate Filmz, in 2022.