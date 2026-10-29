‘Ours is not like the old model’: Dr Shriram Nene on his 27-year marriage to Madhuri Dixit

Several hearts broke when Madhuri Dixit announced her marriage to Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene, and moved to the U.S, leaving behind a thriving career in the film industry. Eight years after marriage, she returned to the movies with Aaja Nachle (2007), followed by a special dance number, “Ghagra”, with Ranbir Kapoor in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Later, in 2011, she permanently relocated to Mumbai, and featured in films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), Mrs. Deshpande (2025), and Maa Behen (2026). While Madhuri is enjoying her second innings in the entertainment industry, her husband Dr Shriram Nene has ventured into publishing with his book 21 Days to Good Health.

At the book launch, Dr Nene spoke to Bombay Times about how even after 27 years, Madhuri and him are still aligned. He said, “Madhuri and I are very lucky. We’re pretty aligned in our thinking, food habits and lifestyle. I do believe everyone is beautiful. But don’t do it for the outside. Do it for what matters — your ability to perform.”

Dr Shriram Nene also revealed what makes their marriage work even after almost three decades. He said that are equally level-headed, and do not have a patriarchal model at home. “We are partners. Ours is not like the old patriarchal model, where there’s a head of the family and then there are dependents and all that. We’re partners in what we do, and that kind of respect goes a long way. There’s an equal distribution of everything, in a way. And being there for each other when times are rough, that’s most important. Madhuri and I each have our little fiefdoms, which we manage, and we don’t get in each other’s way.”

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Laughing off the assumption that there is a secret formula to them remaining in shape, Dr Nene assured that they both are athletes in their own way. He shared that he has always been into sports his, and Madhuri has been “dancing” forever, and that keeps them in perfect shape. He also credited their good health to them being “regimented” and “disciplined”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shriram Nene (@drneneofficial)

On October 15 this year, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Madhav Nene celebrated 27 years of their marriage.