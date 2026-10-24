Dr Nene says not living off Madhuri Dixit’s stardom: ‘I was the heart surgeon in US, no one knew her’

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene are often admired as one of Bollywood’s most endearing couples, particularly for the bond they share and the way they celebrate each other’s achievements. While recounting their love story over the years, both have revealed that Dr Nene was largely unaware of Madhuri’s stardom in India when they first met. Perhaps that allowed them to see each other as individuals before their professional accomplishments, building a marriage rooted in mutual respect and love rather than fame.

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Dr Nene spoke about how people often approach him for interviews because he is married to Madhuri. However, he said that her fame has never intimidated him. “I am extremely proud of her,” he said.

When asked about the secret to building a relationship between equals, Dr Nene replied, “I think both of us were kind of secure in our own knowledge of what we have done.” He acknowledged that being married to a celebrated actor can sometimes be daunting and requires adjustment. However, his professional experience had given him some perspective.

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“I won’t question for a second that it’s daunting sometimes and you have to adapt. I trained at UCLA, where we took care of a lot of the celebrities from Hollywood. The only thing they really wanted was anonymity,” he said.

Dr Nene also spoke warmly about his wife, describing her as a grounded and lovely person with whom he found common ground. “To be honest with you, she is the most down-to-earth, lovely person you will ever meet. I saw commonalities in both of us,” he said.

He added that their compatibility also stemmed from their similar backgrounds.

Dr Shriram Nene recalls his love story with Madhuri Dixit

Recalling how their relationship began, Dr Nene described their marriage as a semi-arranged match that quickly blossomed into love. “It was a semi-arranged marriage. We dated for three months and then, I proposed because we had both done a lot for our careers,” he said.

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Dr Nene also revealed that he had not watched Madhuri’s films before they met.

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“I didn’t know what she had done in her professional career. I had never seen her films before getting married. What I saw was someone who was amazing and we just hit it off,” he said.

For Dr Nene, the connection was immediate. “When you find your soulmate, you know,” he added.

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The couple’s grounded outlook, he explained, also comes from the values they absorbed growing up. He believes children learn a great deal by observing their parents and the people around them, and that their middle-class upbringing helped them remain grounded despite their respective achievements.

“If you treat everyone with dignity, from the top to the bottom, and keep the way you were raised in mind — our middle-class upbringing was actually a benefit. Not to say that where you came from matters, because I have met so many people out there,” he said.

Dr Nene acknowledged that being associated with a public figure comes with its own challenges, although he was quick to point out a lighter side. “You get restaurant reservations. Sometimes that can be very difficult,” he joked.

‘I am not bothered in the least bit’: Nene on being known as Madhuri Dixit’s husband

For Dr Nene, the foundation of an equal relationship lies in recognising each other as individuals, irrespective of professional stature.

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Revealing the secret to being equals in a relationship, Dr Nene said, “You treat people like a human being first. It is not always easy. I mean, we were discussing this… I was like everyone wants to interview me because of her sometimes. But, I am not bothered in the least bit. You use what you have got when you need to. But when they meet me, they realise that I am the real deal too.”

He said he did not believe people saw him as someone relying solely on his wife’s fame.

“I don’t think you would say that I am just there falsely living on someone else’s coattails. In her case, in the US, no one knew who she was and I was the heart surgeon. I recognise her stature here is on another level and I am very proud of her. And I mean it when I say this that there are very few people like her,” he said.

Praising Madhuri’s extraordinary talent, he added, “She is a generational talent. When you meet her, you will realise she won’t strike you as someone who’s done everything she’s done.”

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Madhuri broke many hearts when she married Dr Nene in the United States in 1999, taking a step back from her acting career to start a family. The couple have since built a life together and are parents to two sons —Arin and Ryan.