Dr Nene didn’t recognise Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan at wedding; didn’t watch Madhuri films

In 1999, millions of hearts were broken when news emerged that Madhuri Dixit had tied the knot in a private ceremony in Southern California, US. The Bollywood superstar had married Dr Shriram Nene, an Indian-American cardiovascular surgeon who, by his own admission, had little idea of just how popular Madhuri was back in India. Years later, Farah Khan, who recently visited the couple at their home, revisited the story and asked Nene whether it was true that he did not know who Madhuri was when their marriage was proposed.

“Ram, is it true that you really didn’t know who Madhuri Dixit was when you got the proposal?” Farah asked.

Nene replied in the affirmative, leaving Farah stunned. “How is that possible? She was the biggest movie star,” she exclaimed.

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Explaining his unfamiliarity with Bollywood, Nene said, “I wouldn’t speak in Hindi back then. I spoke Marathi. I was in LA.”

Farah pressed him further, asking how he could have lived in Los Angeles without hearing of Madhuri Dixit.

“No. Because I grew up on George Lucas, Steven Spielberg and Star Wars. So I didn’t watch her films,” Nene explained.

Curious about whether his lack of familiarity with her stardom had something to do with their connection, Farah Khan asked if Madhuri Dixit had fallen for him because he was perhaps the one man who wasn’t starstruck by her.

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Nene explained that their relationship developed naturally. “Then we met and we dated for three months. We just hit it off. Three months later, I proposed to her,” he recalled.

Farah pointed out just how big a moment their wedding had been for the film industry. “It was the biggest news in the industry. I don’t know how many people’s hearts were broken,” she said.

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Dr Shriram Nene revealed that the couple had managed to keep their wedding under wraps before eventually tying the knot at Madhuri Dixit’s brother’s house in the US. Farah Khan then recalled the grand reception that followed, saying she had attended the celebration.

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Recalling an amusing moment from the event, Nene admitted that he had no idea he was surrounded by so many prominent personalities. “I didn’t know that I was a prom king. You just waved at everyone. Then later look at the wedding album and you don’t know anyone. The only one I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony,” he said.

Farah was left even more surprised when she learnt that Nene had not recognised Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan either.

“No,” Nene replied, before adding that both actors had been very sweet.

Farah Khan, meanwhile, reminded him of Madhuri Dixit’s immense popularity, saying, “Madhuri was universally loved by everyone.”

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She then turned to the actor to confirm whether her husband had genuinely been unaware of her stardom when they first met.

“Did he actually not know who you were when you got married?” Farah asked.

Madhuri confirmed that he had not known much about her career. “Yeah. He was introduced to me as, ‘She is a star and she works in the movies.’ That’s all he knew. He didn’t exactly know who I was,” she said.

Farah then asked Madhuri whether she had found Nene handsome when they first met. The actor responded with a playful correction: “Was handsome? He still is.”

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Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene married in 1999, after which the actor moved to the US to begin their life together. The couple went on to welcome two sons, Arin and Ryan. They eventually returned to India and now reside in Mumbai.