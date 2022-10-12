scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Double XL trailer: Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi join forces to strip society of unrealistic expectations

The trailer for Double XL, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha has just dropped.

Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in new film, Double XL.

The Double XL trailer, starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha has just dropped. The video sees two plus-sized women battle body-shaming in their daily livee and how their friendship helps them to overcome these mental obstacles.

The film doesn’t promise to be subtle by any means and seems to use a rather heavy-handed and expository approach for a topic like fatphobia. The trailer opens with Huma Qureshi having a dream about meeting Shikhar Dhawan, which is disrupted by her mother who mouths the same dialogues that you can expect from a maternal figure in every film, “Iss ladki ka kya karun?” Huma’s dreams of being a sports presenter are squashed after she is told that she is too ‘healthy’ for it.

She encounters a morose Sonakshi Sinha in the washroom, and learns that she has just broken up with her boyfriend. The two strike up a friendship, head to London, and there’s much talk about fatphobia, changing standards of ‘normal’, while fighting with societal expectations. It’s an interesting concept to choose for a film and quite relevant—but the trailer promises that the film walk down the typical Bollywood mainstream path that includes a club song, tearful meltdowns in public and the determination to beat the point into the audience. Apart from Sonakshi and Huma, the film stars Zaheer Iqbal and sees a special cameo from Shikhar Dawan.

Sonakshi and Huma had gained weight for the film. In an interview with India Today earlier this year, Zaheer had said, “Sonakashi and Huma did their diet as they were supposed to put on weight. They put on 15-20 kg for the film. So they were just eating and eating. It was basically action, cut and burger lao (bring food). That’s all I remember from the shoot.”

Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film will release on October 14.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-10-2022 at 03:13:27 pm
Rapper Nelly gifts his own jacket to specially-abled fan on his 23rd birthday. Watch video

