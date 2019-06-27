Dostana 2 to star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

After much speculation, it has now been revealed that the much-awaited sequel of Dostana will star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. The third lead in the film will be a newcomer and the makers are yet to announce the name of the actor.

Advertising

Producer Karan Johar said in a statement, “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2.”

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face – making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

Dostana released in 2008 and starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The film was set in Miami and revolved around two male friends who pretend to be gay to get an apartment on rent. The film also starred Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Bobby Deol.

Janhvi Kapoor is currently working with Rajkummar Rao in Rooh-Afza. She will also be seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic and Karan Johar directorial Takht.

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s next alongside Sara Ali Khan. He will also be seen Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. He is also scheduled to work with Disha Patani in Annes Bazmee’s next.

Advertising

Kartik recently tasted success with Luka Chuppi where he was seen alongside Kriti Sanon.

Dostana 2 is being directed by debutant director Collin D’Cunha.