Dostana 2: Janhvi Kapoor to play Kartik Aaryan’s sister?

The announcement of Karan Johar’s next production Dostana 2 left cinephiles excited. With Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan coming together on screen for the first time, many presumed the two have been cast opposite each other. But now, a report suggests, the actors will play siblings and not lovers.

A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie.”

Not only siblings but also the two stars might be shown in love with the same boy, the third lead actor of the movie. “The reason why they called the third lead ‘a suitable boy’ is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel,” the source added.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to Dostana which released in 2008 and starred Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The film was set in Miami and revolved around two male friends who pretend to be gay and were in love with the same woman played by Priyanka Chopra. The film also starred Kirron Kher, Boman Irani and Bobby Deol.

While announcing the film, Producer Karan Johar said in a statement, “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2.”

Dostana 2 is being directed by debutant director Collin D’Cunha.