Doosra trailer: Abhinay Deo’s sports drama narrates how Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Dadagiri’ at Lord’s changed India

The trailer of Abhinay Deo directorial socio-sports drama Doosra is out. It takes us back to the year 2002 when India won the NatWest Series against England and to celebrate the victory, the then captain Sourav Ganguly removed his t-shirt and swung it in the air. While to many it was a day to celebrate, for Deo’s protagonist, a young girl, living in a patriarchal household, it was a moment of liberation.

In the two-minute-long video, we see politicians like Shashi Tharoor and commentators like Harsha Bhogle giving their own description of India’s win and along with it, we also see a young girl Tara, played by Plabita Borthakur, taking up the fight against the patriarchal thoughts of her family.

The official synopsis of Doosra describes it as, “A story of how cricket changed India, seen through the eyes of a young girl.”

Watch the trailer of Doosra here

By the end of the trailer, a voice narrates, “1947 was our political freedom, 1991, our economic freedom and 2002, was our emotional freedom, a freedom to fly.” Now, it will be interesting to see how the makers have stitched together the story of a historic cricket win and the story of a girl who takes on social prejudices as she comes to terms with her own mind and body.

Doosra also stars Ankur Vikal, Samidha Guru, Tvisha Seema and Krishna Gokani.The makers are yet to announce the release date of the movie.