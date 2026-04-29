‘Don’t zoom too much’: Karisma Kapoor confronts paparazzi over inappropriate camera angles

Actress Karisma Kapoor returned as a judge on India’s Best Dancer Season 5, marking her second year on the dance reality show. On Tuesday, Karisma joined fellow judges, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jafferi as they posed for the paparazzi outside the sets. However, she soon grew wary of the photographers clicking inappropriate pictures and warned them against zooming in too much as she walked away, turning her back. Her reaction soon went viral, with Karisma receiving support from netizens.

This isn’t the first time the paparazzi have been warned againt such behavior. In the past, several actresses have expressed discomfort over their untoward pictures being clicked. Some have even confronted the paparazzi for photographing them inappropriately.

Recently, on the sets of India’s Best Dancer 5, as the judges posed for the paparazzi, Karsima appeared quite cordial. But when the photo-op ended, and the actress was walking back inside, she sternly told the paparazzi, “Zyada zoom mat karna (Don’t zoom too much).”

Also Read: Top paparazzo reveals why Jaya Bachchan struggles with paps while Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have adapted

Karisma Kapoor asking Paparazzi not to Zoom too much

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The video soon went viral on Reddit, with many internet users supporting Karisma. One of them wrote, “Truly vile and disrespectful. These creeps deserve Jaya Bachchan treatment.” Another user wrote, “If women have to say it out loud, it shows the pathetic misogyny that is rampant.” A third user said, “It’s actually sad.” One of the netizens also wrote, “A mother of two kids, an established actress, and most importantly a woman asks grown @ss men to be decent and basic human beings having basic etiquette required to be in a society.”

Bollywood vs Paparazzi

While celebrities have often shared cordial relationships with the shutterbugs, some have also lost their cool with the paps. In 2023, Karisma’s brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan, lost his cool on the paparazzi after they followed him and Kareena to their building’s lobby at 2 am. An angry Saif had told a paparazzo back then, “Do one thing, come in our bedroom too.”

In the past, actress Deepika Padukone has also slammed the paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of her, and Alia Bhatt has called them out for taking her pictures while she was at home.

A day before Karisma Kapoor’s incident, actress Preity Zinta also spoke about the paparazzi culture on X. During a QnA session, the actress said, “I also don’t like paparazzi following me around & jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it’s scary. I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come & photograph them, and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it’s not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving. I’m absolutely ok with them at events ( cuz it’s their job), but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building, it’s a bit too much. I’m also human & I need to stay grounded and have my downtime! Having said that, I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me, so I’m not complaining, just being honest about how I feel.”

Nothing is a sacrifice…. I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I’m a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures but at the same time… https://t.co/4apfnQLGJ3 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is often at loggerheads with the paparazzi; in fact, during a conversation with Barkha Dutt a few months back, she had said, “Who are these people? Are they trained to represent this country? Magar yeh jo bahar drainpipe tight, gande gande pant pehen ke, haath mein mobile leke… they think that because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass – what kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain? Kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai?”