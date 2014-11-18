Don’t prefer to talk about my personal life: Ileana D’Cruz

The actress is reportedly dating Australian Andrew Kneebone.

Actress Ileana D’Cruz, who is reportedly dating Australian Andrew Kneebone, says she prefers not to talk about her personal life with everybody.

“I have never said anything about my personal life. I am single until I am married. I like to keep my personal life very private. As long as my family is aware about it, I am fine with that. I don’t want everyone to know about my personal life,” she told IANS.

Ileana, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor starrer “Barfi!”, is now gearing up for the release of her next film, “Happy Ending” featuring Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey.

The actress revealed that Kneebone has a special appearance in the film too.

“Andrew Kneebone has got a little bit of role but that happened for fun,” she said.

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, “Happy Ending” will release Nov 21.

