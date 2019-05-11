Don’t have interest in giving answers: Ranbir on Kangana’s apolitical comment

Toggle Menu
Ranbir Kapoor said he has no interest in reacting to Kangana Ranaut's claims. The Queen actor had called out Alia and Ranbir for maintaining silence on social and political issues.

Kangana Ranaut had also said that both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are too old to be called young actors. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut recently took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor for not sharing his opinion on political matters. Ranbir on Saturday said he has no interest in reacting to the Queen actor’s claims.

“Whatever anyone’s asks me I do answer it. I don’t have any interest in giving answers to these questions. People can say whatever they want. I know who I am and what I say,” Ranbir told reporters at an event.

Meanwhile, reacting on the demise of veteran acting coach Roshan Taneja, Ranbir said he was deeply saddened. Taneja passed away on Friday night after prolonged illness. He was 87.

“He is such a great legend of our industry. He had taught acting to my father. Before I had started working on ‘Sawaariya’ I had done some classes with him. He was a great talent. He was a boon for our film industry. May his soul rest in peace,” Ranbir said.

