Don’t have a problem working with anyone: Richa on sharing screen space with Kangana in Panga

Even as Richa Chadha maintains she is not familiar with the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika, the actor says it did not have any bearing on her while deciding to work alongside the Simran actor in Ashwiny Iyer’s upcoming drama Panga.

Starring Kangana as a kabaddi player, Panga is said to be the story of a new-age family that challenges stereotypes and dares to dream. The film also features Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Jassi Gill.

Richa was asked if there was any apprehension in her mind while coming on board for Panga. Speaking to indianexpress.com, the actor said that she never has a problem working with anyone unless they are “douches.”

“I am sorry I haven’t read the papers. I think I will find about it next month by the time it is stable for everybody,” the actor first laughed off the controversy, but later added on a serious note, “I have never had a problem working with anyone. I get along with everyone unless they are douches and then I just hate them.”

The row surrounding Manikarnika first surfaced last month when it was reported that director Krish was not available for re-shooting some film portions and Kangana took over the directing reins of the period drama. A few days after this development, actor Sonu Sood announced his exit from Manikarnika, saying he could not adjust dates for the re-shoot because he was working on Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

Later, Kangana said Sood quit the project because he felt uncomfortable working under a female director. In his response, Sood said even though Kangana is a good friend, making the entire issue about male chauvinism was “ridiculous”.

