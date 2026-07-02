‘Don’t ask me about Cockroach Janta Party’: Diljit Dosanjh says ‘keep me away from politics’

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently interacted with fans during an Instagram Live session, where he responded to a range of questions covering his personal and professional life. During the interaction, a fan asked Diljit to ‘talk to Donald Trump and get things sorted,’ a playful and exaggerated request that amused viewers and also the singer himself. The singer-actor also refused to comment on Cockroach Janta Party protests, saying he wants to stay away from politics.

Known for his calm and witty personality, the singer-actor asked the fan who he thinks he was, “I’m just an artist… I don’t think I can help you with that. I’m not connected in that way.”

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Diljit Dosanjh reflected on his life and career choices, stating that he has never sought favours from anyone. The singer-actor added that he believes in divine timing and considers everything that happens as part of God’s plan.

Watch Diljit Dosanjh’s clip here:

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A fan also asked him about the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Responding to the query, Diljit made it clear that he prefers not to comment on the matter and is not actively following the situation due to his busy schedule with the Aura Tour.

He further urged people not to associate him with political movements or protests, reiterating that he is not a politician and again said, “Jantar Mantar kahan hai protest ke liye. Bro mujhe door hi rakho protest se jaisi cheezon se. Bro, I am an artiste. Main thodi na neta hoon. Sara kuch life main kabhi nahi theek ho sakta. Iss duniya main saara kuch nahi theek ho sakta (What sort of protest are you talking about? Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artiste, not a politician. Everything in life can never be perfect. The world can never be completely free of problems).”

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Diljit emphasized that he would rather stay focused on his career as an entertainer and continue engaging with audiences through his music and performances.

Diljit was quite vocal at the time of farmers’ protest in India but has otherwise stayed away from commenting on political issues. He has also received heat from pro-Khalistani protesters after he appeared on Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati to seek help for Punjab flood relief.

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali’s period drama Main Vaapas Aaunga, set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan Partition. The film, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina, has emerged as one of the notable successes of 2026, earning strong audience appreciation and steady box office growth driven by positive word of mouth.

Following the film’s success, Diljit has now shifted his focus to his global Aura Tour 2026. The singer-actor is currently busy performing across international venues, continuing to engage with audiences worldwide through his live concerts.