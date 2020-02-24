All over the planet people take joy in DDLJ and Sholay: US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip to India ever since he assumed office. (Photo of Donald Trump: DDNational/Twitter) US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip to India ever since he assumed office. (Photo of Donald Trump: DDNational/Twitter)

US President Donald Trump on Monday mentioned Bollywood films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge (DDLJ) and Sholay during his address at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. During his speech on India-US relationship, he remarked how cultural exchange between the two nations was important, also naming the two Bollywood blockbusters.

“Indians and Americans are always striving to be greater. Our people are always seeking to be better. So our nations have become thriving centres of culture, commerce and civilisations giving light and vitality to all of the world,” the US President said.

He added, “This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay.”

US President Donald Trump’s mention of Shah Rukh Khan starrer DDLJ (1995) and Amitabh Bachchan-Dharmendra’s Sholay (1975) was met with loud cheers at the event.

Earlier in the day, Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. They will next be going to Taj Mahal in Agra, before flying to New Delhi for diplomatic meetings.

This is US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip to India ever since he assumed office.

