Donald Trump feels ‘great’ about Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

The US President Donald Trump feels “great” about the Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which features the love story of a same-sex couple.

On Friday, the LGBTQ rights activist, Peter Tatchell tweeted about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. He appreciated the effort of the makers to showcase ‘gay romance’ after the ‘decriminalisation of homosexuality’ in India.

He wrote, “India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah! http://ow.ly/mcQs50yro76 @TheQueerAsia @beinglgbti @cadrsunilgupta @NazProjectLdn.”

Resharing Tatchell’s tweet, the American president wrote “Great!”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on Friday. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film tells the story of two men, Kartik and Aman, who struggle to convince their respective families about their relationship. The film is backed by an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Manu Rishi.

The film has received rave reviews from fans, critics and celebrities. Indian Express’ film critic Shalini Langer gave the film a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’s achievement lies not just in going where Bollywood has not gone before. It is in consistently portraying Kartik (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Aman (a superb Jitendra Kumar in his debut film role) as just a couple, not ‘homo’ or ‘hetero’.”

Donald Trump will be on a two-day visit to India starting from February 24. He will be accompanied by First Lady Melania and will visit Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi.

