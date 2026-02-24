Don 3’s Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as ‘gesture of goodwill’, Farhan Akhtar didn’t agree; legal recourse advised

What began as an unexpected professional tiff has now escalated into a full-blown industry standoff. When it was first reported that Ranveer Singh had stepped away from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, the development surprised many. The film was finally preparing to go on floors after multiple delays, making Ranveer’s exit all the more dramatic. Since then, tensions between the actor and the filmmaker-writer have only intensified, reportedly turning into a closed-door dispute marked by firm demands and conflicting narratives. According to reports, Farhan and his production banner Excel Entertainment sought Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for exiting the project at the eleventh hour. The actor, however, is said to have refused to pay the amount. As the disagreement deepened, the matter was taken to the Producers Guild of India for mediation. Recent developments suggest that the Guild has now stepped aside, advising both parties to seek legal recourse.

A report by Variety India states that the Guild felt it could not resolve the issue as neither side was willing to compromise. About two weeks ago, several prominent industry figures, including Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Punit Goenka, gathered at Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence in an attempt to find common ground. While invitations were reportedly extended to several producers, only a handful attended. Both sides presented detailed arguments. Ranveer reportedly arrived with a dossier containing emails and WhatsApp conversations to support his position. Farhan and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani outlined their financial claims. Sources indicate that Farhan and Ritesh remained firm on their demand for compensation, while Ranveer stood equally resolute in his refusal, making a settlement difficult.

An anonymous source was quoted as saying, “As an organisation, the Producers Guild of India can intervene only to a certain extent. With both parties standing firm, the guild members advised them to involve their legal teams and resolve the matter through the proper legal route.”

The report also sheds light on what may have led to the breakdown. It claims that Ranveer had been in discussions with Farhan until roughly two weeks before the release of Dhurandhar. He subsequently chose to exit the project. While the actor allegedly offered to cover a portion of the losses incurred during the pre-production and development stages of Don 3, he withdrew the proposal after Excel Entertainment presented what was described as a significantly larger compensation demand. The same source added, “Ranveer is not agreeing to pay that amount because he bears no financial liability for the losses. He was willing to pay a certain amount just as a gesture of goodwill, which Farhan didn’t agree to.”

What has happened so far

For those unfamiliar with the timeline, Don 3 had already experienced multiple delays before Ranveer’s reported departure. Farhan’s team is said to be seeking compensation for development costs and scheduling disruptions tied to the exit. Ranveer’s side of the story was also presented during the Guild-supervised meeting. He reportedly accused Excel Entertainment of unprofessional conduct and described Farhan as an “absentee director,” alleging that the filmmaker was preoccupied with other commitments and not fully focused on taking Don 3 into production. Additionally, Ranveer is said to have claimed that the production house had explored casting Hrithik Roshan for the role before returning to him following the success of Dhurandhar.

However, earlier this month, Hrithik dismissed these claims, telling the media: “What started off as just a rumour has now taken an entire life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3, at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”