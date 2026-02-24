Don 3’s Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as ‘gesture of goodwill’, Farhan Akhtar didn’t agree; legal recourse advised

A new report claims that Ranveer Singh remained in discussions with Farhan Akhtar until roughly two weeks before the release of Dhurandhar, but chose to walk away from the project immediately after the film hit screens.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 09:11 AM IST
Ranveer SinghRanveer Singh walked out of Don 3 in December. (Photo: Farhan Akhtar, Instagram; Ranveer Singh, IMDB)
Make us preferred source on Google

What began as an unexpected professional tiff has now escalated into a full-blown industry standoff. When it was first reported that Ranveer Singh had stepped away from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, the development surprised many. The film was finally preparing to go on floors after multiple delays, making Ranveer’s exit all the more dramatic. Since then, tensions between the actor and the filmmaker-writer have only intensified, reportedly turning into a closed-door dispute marked by firm demands and conflicting narratives. According to reports, Farhan and his production banner Excel Entertainment sought Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for exiting the project at the eleventh hour. The actor, however, is said to have refused to pay the amount. As the disagreement deepened, the matter was taken to the Producers Guild of India for mediation. Recent developments suggest that the Guild has now stepped aside, advising both parties to seek legal recourse.

A report by Variety India states that the Guild felt it could not resolve the issue as neither side was willing to compromise. About two weeks ago, several prominent industry figures, including Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ektaa Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Punit Goenka, gathered at Aamir Khan’s Mumbai residence in an attempt to find common ground. While invitations were reportedly extended to several producers, only a handful attended. Both sides presented detailed arguments. Ranveer reportedly arrived with a dossier containing emails and WhatsApp conversations to support his position. Farhan and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani outlined their financial claims. Sources indicate that Farhan and Ritesh remained firm on their demand for compensation, while Ranveer stood equally resolute in his refusal, making a settlement difficult.

Don 3 Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3 as he allegedly claimed that Farhan Akhtar never had a bound script for the film.

An anonymous source was quoted as saying, “As an organisation, the Producers Guild of India can intervene only to a certain extent. With both parties standing firm, the guild members advised them to involve their legal teams and resolve the matter through the proper legal route.”

The report also sheds light on what may have led to the breakdown. It claims that Ranveer had been in discussions with Farhan until roughly two weeks before the release of Dhurandhar. He subsequently chose to exit the project. While the actor allegedly offered to cover a portion of the losses incurred during the pre-production and development stages of Don 3, he withdrew the proposal after Excel Entertainment presented what was described as a significantly larger compensation demand. The same source added, “Ranveer is not agreeing to pay that amount because he bears no financial liability for the losses. He was willing to pay a certain amount just as a gesture of goodwill, which Farhan didn’t agree to.”

Also Read | Bold gamble behind Kohrra 2’s shocking ending: Sudip Sharma, writers on how migration, generational trauma define Punjab

What has happened so far

For those unfamiliar with the timeline, Don 3 had already experienced multiple delays before Ranveer’s reported departure. Farhan’s team is said to be seeking compensation for development costs and scheduling disruptions tied to the exit. Ranveer’s side of the story was also presented during the Guild-supervised meeting. He reportedly accused Excel Entertainment of unprofessional conduct and described Farhan as an “absentee director,” alleging that the filmmaker was preoccupied with other commitments and not fully focused on taking Don 3 into production. Additionally, Ranveer is said to have claimed that the production house had explored casting Hrithik Roshan for the role before returning to him following the success of Dhurandhar.

However, earlier this month, Hrithik dismissed these claims, telling the media: “What started off as just a rumour has now taken an entire life of its own, and it’s important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3, at any given time. Requesting media to steer clear of any such unverified reports.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Vishal Jethwa never brought up Sridevi in front of Homebound co-star Janhvi Kapoor: 'It could be very triggering'
Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Homebound.
Nani turns 42: The guy who made Tollywood fall in love, and then moved on
Natural Star Nani
How a murder plot, forbidden love with composer Nadeem Saifi ended starkid Pratibha Sinha's career
Pratibha Sinha Pardesi song
Ranveer Allahabadia reveals names of 5 stars who stood by him after 'kaand'
Inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s home in Farah Khan's vlog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
tax
I-T brings Rs 14,601-crore undisclosed offshore investments to tax
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor starred together in Homebound.
Vishal Jethwa never brought up Sridevi in front of Homebound co-star Janhvi Kapoor: 'It could be very triggering'
Natural Star Nani
Nani turns 42: The guy who made Tollywood fall in love, and then moved on
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
After struggling with bat against South Africa, India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. (PHOTO: AP & IPL)
T20 World Cup: After struggling to adapt to conditions in tournament so far, hosts India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Aamir Dalvi, Aamir Dalvi interview, Aamir Dalvi Kennedy, Aamir Dalvi latest news
'No protein shakes, just pink salt': The grounded fitness secrets of Kennedy actor Aamir Dalvi
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup: After struggling to adapt to conditions in tournament so far, hosts India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk
After struggling with bat against South Africa, India may get pitch to their liking at Chepauk for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against Zimbabwe. (PHOTO: AP & IPL)
Ranji Trophy final: How ‘rollovers’ J&K almost beat Virender Sehwag’s Delhi in 2011
Jammu & Kashmir Ranji team had beaten Mumbai at Wankhede in 2013-14 season. (PHOTO: Samiullah Beigh/Facebook)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
'No protein shakes, just pink salt': The grounded fitness secrets of Kennedy actor Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi, Aamir Dalvi interview, Aamir Dalvi Kennedy, Aamir Dalvi latest news
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement