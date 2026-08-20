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Don 3 row: Ranveer Singh’s father meets IMPPA officials, submits plea
Ranveer Singh’s father Jagjit Bhavnani meets Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) officials over Excel Entertainment’s Rs 45 crore Don 3 claim as the dispute over his exit continues.
The dispute surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 has reached another stage, with the actor’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani meeting Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) officials and submitting a plea against Excel Entertainment’s reported Rs 45 crore claim.
The latest development follows IMPPA President Abhay Sinha’s earlier confirmation that Bhavnani had reached out to the association and expressed his willingness to meet. “We also received his advocate’s email stating that they would participate in the meeting whenever it was scheduled,” Sinha had said.
According to an India Today report, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani has now submitted documents and supporting material to IMPPA. The association’s legal team will examine the submissions before deciding on the next course of action and attempting to find a resolution between the two sides.
The dispute began after Ranveer Singh decided to exit Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Don 3 just weeks before the film’s first shooting schedule was to begin.
How the Don 3 dispute escalated
Don 3 was officially announced in August 2023, with Ranveer Singh taking over the role of Don from Shah Rukh Khan, who played the character in the first two films, released in 2006 and 2011, respectively. The announcement also featured a promotional video introducing Ranveer as the new Don.
After Dhurandhar opened strongly at the worldwide box office, Ranveer reportedly informed Excel Entertainment that he intended to leave Don 3. The decision came around three weeks before more than 200 crew members were scheduled to travel abroad for the first shooting schedule.
Excel Entertainment subsequently approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which first heard the producers’ side before seeking Ranveer’s response.
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FWICE’s non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh
The dispute escalated in May when FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer over his exit from Don 3. FWICE had invited Ranveer to present his side, but the federation said he did not cooperate with the process.
The directive was withdrawn eight days later following discussions involving other film bodies, with FWICE citing the employment that a Ranveer-led film would generate for thousands of workers.
Around a month later, Excel Entertainment approached IMPPA. The production house presented Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 contract to the association, along with the promotional video featuring the actor and a message from Ranveer expressing his excitement about beginning work on the film.
IMPPA now examining Ranveer Singh’s side
Following Jagjit Singh Bhavnani’s meeting with IMPPA officials, the association now has submissions from Ranveer Singh’s side to consider alongside the material previously presented by Excel Entertainment.
The legal team will examine the documents and evidence before deciding how the matter should proceed.
Ranveer has maintained silence over the dispute since it first emerged. Even after FWICE issued the non-cooperation directive, his team said the actor would continue to refrain from publicly explaining his position and would instead focus on his work.
Ranveer Singh begins shooting for Pralay
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has moved on to his next major project, Pralay. The actor has begun shooting for the zombie-apocalypse thriller in Mumbai.
Directed by Jai Mehta, Pralay also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film is being produced by Jai’s father Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films, Ananaya Birla’s Birla Studios and Ranveer’s new production house Maa Kasam Films.
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