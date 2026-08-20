Don 3 row: Ranveer Singh’s father meets IMPPA officials, submits plea

The dispute surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 has reached another stage, with the actor’s father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani meeting Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) officials and submitting a plea against Excel Entertainment’s reported Rs 45 crore claim.

The latest development follows IMPPA President Abhay Sinha’s earlier confirmation that Bhavnani had reached out to the association and expressed his willingness to meet. “We also received his advocate’s email stating that they would participate in the meeting whenever it was scheduled,” Sinha had said.

According to an India Today report, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani has now submitted documents and supporting material to IMPPA. The association’s legal team will examine the submissions before deciding on the next course of action and attempting to find a resolution between the two sides.